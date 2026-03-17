1,000 acres opened for cluster redevelopment in Mumbai to boost livability, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said around 1,000 acres have been opened for cluster redevelopment in Mumbai to ensure residents are rehabilitated within the city, and their quality of life improves. The move, aimed at enhancing ease of living, includes redeveloping ageing housing layouts across the financial capital. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said around 1,000 acres have been opened for cluster redevelopment in Mumbai to ensure residents are rehabilitated within the city, and their quality of life improves. (MHADA Photo )

Speaking at the key distribution ceremony for over 800 tenants of the BDD Chawl redevelopment, Fadnavis said the government is making consistent efforts to ensure ordinary and middle-class citizens in Mumbai receive the homes they rightfully deserve.

"Redevelopment work is underway in areas such as Abhyudaya Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Motilal Nagar, GTB Nagar, SVP Nagar and Kamathipura. Through these initiatives, nearly 1,000 acres of land in Mumbai will undergo redevelopment, bringing a major transformation to the city and significantly improving the standard of living for common citizens," Fadnavis said.

"The government is making consistent efforts to ensure that ordinary and middle-class citizens in Mumbai receive homes they rightfully deserve. Redevelopment work is underway in several areas of the city that will bring a major transformation in the city and significantly improve the standard of living of common citizens," Fadnavis said.

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What is cluster redevelopment? Cluster development is an urban redevelopment approach in which multiple adjoining buildings or plots are combined into a single large project. It allows for better planning, improved infrastructure, wider roads, open spaces, and amenities, while enabling the rehabilitation of existing residents and more efficient land use in crowded cities.

enables better planning, improved infrastructure, wider roads, open spaces, and amenities, while facilitating

Examples of cluster redevelopment in the Mumbai real estate market include MHADA layouts such as Motilal Nagar (Goregaon), Abhyudaya Nagar (Parel), Adarsh Nagar (Worli), Bandra Reclamation, and GTB Nagar (Sion), as well as Kamathipura. Several private housing societies also undergo cluster redevelopment.

On March 16, Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is also the Housing Minister of Maharashtra, and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, distributed keys to over 800 tenants being rehabilitated in the Naigain area of Dadar in Central Mumbai as part of the ongoing BDD redevelopment project.

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Fadnavis appealed to those receiving the keys to their new homes not to sell their flats under any circumstances, stating that these homes represent the struggles and memories of generations who lived in the BDD Chawls.

What is the BDD Chawl redevelopment project? The BDD Chawls were built in the 1920s by the British to provide low-cost housing in Mumbai. More than 200 chawls spread over 37 hectares in four areas are part of the BDD Chawl. Of this, Worli has around 22.14 hectares, NM Joshi Marg has 5.46 hectares, and Naigaon has 6.45 hectares. Around 2.32 hectares is also spread across Sewri in Central Mumbai; however, that land is under the Central government and not part of the Maharashtra government's BDD Chawl redevelopment project.

The Maharashtra government had made MHADA the nodal agency for the redevelopment of the project around a decade ago, and in 2017, appointed Larsen & Toubro to redevelop the BDD chawls at Naigaon in Dadar, while the contract to redevelop the chawls of NM Joshi Marg in Lower Parel has been awarded to Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

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Around 15,000 families lived in the BDD chawls, with rooms measuring about 160 sq ft. The tenants of this chawl are entitled to a flat with a carpet area of 500 sq ft.