Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai real estate: Adani Group subsidiary acquires over 48,000 sq ft of land in South Mumbai for 170 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Apr 04, 2025 08:19 PM IST

Behram Nowrosji Gamadia has sold the land and a 257 sq m structure in Malabar Hill, South Mumbai

Mah-Hill Properties Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, has acquired over 48,000 sq ft of land in South Mumbai's Malabar Hill for 170 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Mumbai real estate update: Mah-Hill Properties Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, has acquired over 48,000 sq ft of land in South Mumbai's Malabar Hill for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>170 crore.(HT Photo by Kunal Patil )
Mumbai real estate update: Mah-Hill Properties Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, has acquired over 48,000 sq ft of land in South Mumbai's Malabar Hill for 170 crore.(HT Photo by Kunal Patil )

Behram Nowrosji Gamadia sold the land and a 257 sq m structure. Records indicate that the property is a legacy asset, with ownership dating back to pre-independence through the Gamadia family.

The total area of the land is 48,491 sq ft, and the purchase transaction was officially registered on March 27, 2025.

The documents show that a stamp duty of 10.46 crore and a registration fee of 30,000 were paid to purchase the land.

According to local brokers, this is one of the rarest bungalow plots near Malabar Hill in South Mumbai. Malabar Hill is one of the costliest residential real estate markets in India.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate market in 2024: Here are the top 5 land deals worth more than 2,500 crore

Local brokers added that the per-square-foot rate of luxury apartments in Malabar Hill is 1 lakh per sq ft and above for new construction.

An email query sent to Mah-Hill Properties Pvt Ltd did not receive a response. The seller, Behram Nowrosji Gamadia, could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: Patra Chawl redevelopment: MHADA completes allotment of flats to 663 tenants in Mumbai's Goregaon

Other deals in South Mumbai

Last month, in a similar deal in South Mumbai, Mumbai’s iconic Laxmi Nivas bungalow located on the Nepean Sea Road, which served as a secret hideout for freedom fighters during the Quit India Movement in the 1940s, was sold for 276 crore, property documents showed.

Also Read: Mumbai’s heritage property, Laxmi Nivas bungalow, sold for 276 crore

According to the documents, the Kapadia family that owned the legacy 19,891 sq ft bungalow has sold the property to Vageshwari Properties Private Limited, one of whose directors is Elina Nikhil Meswani, wife of Nikhil R Meswani, executive director on the board of Reliance Industries Limited.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Mumbai real estate: Adani Group subsidiary acquires over 48,000 sq ft of land in South Mumbai for 170 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On