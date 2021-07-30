Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Alaya F is in Chandigarh for shoot, wants to explore street food 'like the famous chole kulche, gol gappe, lassi'
bollywood

Alaya F is in Chandigarh for shoot, wants to explore street food 'like the famous chole kulche, gol gappe, lassi'

Alaya F is shooting for the Hindi remake of the 2018 blockbuster Kannada thriller U Turn, which featured Shraddha Srinath in the lead role.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 07:55 PM IST
Alaya F will play a journalist in U Turn's Hindi remake.

Actor Alaya F, who is currently in Chandigarh for the shoot of her upcoming project, can't wait to eat delicious street food of the city.

"I've been in Chandigarh for almost a month now, due to the restrictions we are trying to make the best out of the time we are getting to shoot here, which results in a very packed day," Alaya, who made her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020, said.

"However I'm super excited to be in the city and once we wrap our schedule here I'd love to explore the streets because I have heard a lot about it and try the local vegetarian food like the famous Chole Kulche, Gol Gappe, Lassi and explore more vegetarian variety that Chandigarh has to offer since I've recently turned vegetarian," Alaya F added.

Also read: R Madhavan at 'complete loss of words' on seeing Olympian Mirabai Chanu eat on floor at home: 'Cannot be true'

Alaya is shooting for the Hindi remake of the 2018 blockbuster Kannada thriller 'U Turn, which featured Shraddha Srinath in the lead role.

The new version is being helmed by debutante director Arif Khan and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

alaya f bollywood u turn

