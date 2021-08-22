Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Alaya F joins Kartik Aaryan in Ekta Kapoor's Freddy, team welcomes her with a cake

Alaya F took to Instagram and posted a picture with a clapboard, announcing the news. Freddy, which also stars Kartik Aaryan, will be directed by Shashanka Ghosh.
PTI |
UPDATED ON AUG 22, 2021 09:34 PM IST
Freddy will star Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F in lead roles.

Actor Alaya F has come on board to star in the upcoming romantic-thriller Freddy, headlined by Kartik Aaryan.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh of Veere Di Wedding fame, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Jay Shewakramani's banner Northern Lights Films.

The 23-year-old actor took to Instagram late Saturday evening and posted a picture with a clapboard, announcing the news.

"Ready for 'Freddy!' So happy to be on board with the most wonderful team!" she captioned the post. Kartik, 30, also shared a picture of Alaya cutting a cake and wrote, "Welcome @AlayaF___ From Freddy."

Alaya F had made her debut with the 2020 comedy Jawaani Jaaneman, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. Last month, the actor started shooting for the Hindi remake of Kannada thriller U-Turn, also backed by Ekta Kapoor.

Besides Freddy, which went on floors earlier this month, Kartik will be seen in Ram Madhvani-directed action-thriller Dhamaka, Anees Bazmee's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, action-drama Captain India, to be helmed by Hansal Mehta and a romantic-musical with producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

