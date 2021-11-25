Alaya F tells rumoured boyfriend Aaishvary Thackeray ‘you irritate me in a sweet way’ as he comments on her new photos

Alaya F took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of herself posing in a black bralette and matching long skirt. She captioned them, “How I walk away from people that irritate me.”

The post got a reaction from Alaya’s rumoured boyfriend Aaishvary Thackeray, who commented, “I have NEVER seen you walk away from me like that.” She replied, “@aaishvarythackeray because you irritate me in a sweet way, not an annoying way.”

Alaya F replied to Aaishvary Thackeray’s comment on her new Instagram post.

Earlier this week, Alaya shared a video of herself in the same outfit, dancing to Ranjha from Shershaah. She captioned it, “Tried something totally new and out of my comfort zone with my favouritesttttttt @dimplekotecha who’s always pushing me to be my best! Love you!!!”

Alaya has been linked to Aaishvary, the grandson of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray, for a while now. The rumours began after she attended his birthday party in Dubai last year. They also celebrated her 22nd birthday together.

While Alaya called Aaishvary a good friend, she has denied being in a relationship with him. She said in earlier interviews that they have known each other for a long time, courtesy of their families, and have been going to acting and dance classes together.

Alaya made her acting debut with Jawaani Jaaneman last year and played a young girl who comes to London in search of her father. She starred alongside Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Kubbra Sait and Chunky Panday in the film. Her performance won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Since then, Alaya featured in a music video titled Aaj Sajeya and announced two films. She will play a journalist in the Hindi remake of the Kannada hit U Turn, produced by Ekta Kapoor. She has also signed a dark romantic thriller titled Freddy, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, and co-starring Kartik Aaryan.

