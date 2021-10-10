Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani support Shah Rukh Khan amid Byju’s row: ‘Don’t underestimate power of his fans’ love’

Shah Rukh Khan got support from several celebrities, including Ali Fazal, Anjana Sukhani and Nakuul Mehta, after it was reported that ed-tech company Byju’s stopped all advertisements featuring him amid the ongoing investigation against his son Aryan Khan in a drugs case.

Anjana tweeted, “Dear brands, @iamsrk’s popularity, reach and charm is irreplaceable, the value he brings to the table as King Khan is way above the tragedy he is currently facing... Don’t underestimate the power of the love his fans and admirers have for him across the globe and beyond.”

Making a reference to Pink Floyd’s iconic song, Ali Fazal wrote, “By‘e’ju… Another brick in the wall - playing out rather loudly in my headphones today.” The lyrics go: “We don’t need no education…” His tweet was retweeted by Richa Chadha.

While Byju’s has paused all ads featuring Shah Rukh, it is not yet known if they have dropped him as a brand ambassador altogether.

Last week, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Aryan after a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship. He is currently in Tihar jail. A metropolitan magistrate’s court rejected his bail application on Friday, on the ground that it was not maintainable, which means that the forum chosen to seek bail was incorrect.

At the bail hearing, Aryan, through his lawyer Satish Maneshinde, said that he was a 23-year-old with no prior record. “I have parents and a family here. I have an Indian passport and I am not going to abscond. There is no question of tampering.”

Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan are yet to comment on the issue. However, many Bollywood celebrities, including Pooja Bhatt, Raj Babbar, Raveena Tandon and Hansal Mehta have come out in their support.

Shah Rukh, who was last seen on the big screen in 2018, is set to make his comeback with Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. The film, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is yet to be officially announced.