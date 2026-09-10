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Ali Fazal fans get his face, 'Guddu Pandit' tattooed after Mirzapur The Movie; flummoxed actor says 'overwhelmed'

Ali Fazal plays the protagonist, Guddu Pandit, in Mirzapur The Movie, a fan favourite since the series released in 2019.

Published on: Sep 10, 2026, 12:34:51 IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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Guddu Pandit is officially part of India’s pop culture. The character Ali Fazal plays in Mirzapur has always been a fan favourite, and since the release and success of Mirzapur: The Movie, it has reached new heights. Fans of the actor are now getting the character’s name and his likeness tattooed on themselves, leaving Ali quite overwhelmed.

Ali Fazal reacts to fans getting his face tattooed

Ali Fazal plays the protagonist, Guddu Pandit, in Mirzapur The Movie.
Ali Fazal plays the protagonist, Guddu Pandit, in Mirzapur The Movie.

Since the film released in theatres last week, many fans have shared getting tattoos of Guddu Pandit’s name on their arms, and one even got Ali’s face inked on his body. When Ali saw the pictures, he said he was overwhelmed. “Honestly, I am extremely touched and overwhelmed by the love Guddu Bhaiya continues to receive. To see how the fandom has grown over the years, and has now multiplied even more after Mirzapur The Movie came to theatres, is incredibly humbling. People have connected with Guddu in ways I could never have imagined, and seeing fans take that love to the extent of getting tattoos inspired by him is truly surreal,” the actor says.

Fans get Guddu Pandit tattoos.

Deep Dive

What is the significance of Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur: The Movie?

Guddu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal, is a central character in Mirzapur: The Movie, reflecting the narrative's exploration of power and rivalry in the lawless world of Mirzapur.

Why are fans getting tattoos of Guddu Pandit after the release of Mirzapur: The Movie?

Fans are getting tattoos of Guddu Pandit and Ali Fazal's likeness as a testament to their love for the character, which has grown significantly following the movie's release and the character's impact on pop culture.

How has Mirzapur: The Movie performed at the box office since its release?

Since its release, Mirzapur: The Movie has performed exceptionally well at the box office, crossing the ₹200 crore mark globally within a week, reflecting its strong audience and critical reception.
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All about Mirzapur The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie continues the story of the popular franchise and brings back some of its well-known characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu) and Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal). The film follows the fight for the Mirzapur throne as new contenders enter the battle. Ravi Kishan plays the antagonist. Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers. Mirzapur: The Movie was released in theatres on September 4.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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Home/Entertainment/Bollywood/Ali Fazal fans get his face, 'Guddu Pandit' tattooed after Mirzapur The Movie; flummoxed actor says 'overwhelmed'
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