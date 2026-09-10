Ali Fazal fans get his face, 'Guddu Pandit' tattooed after Mirzapur The Movie; flummoxed actor says 'overwhelmed'

Guddu Pandit is officially part of India’s pop culture. The character Ali Fazal plays in Mirzapur has always been a fan favourite, and since the release and success of Mirzapur: The Movie, it has reached new heights. Fans of the actor are now getting the character’s name and his likeness tattooed on themselves, leaving Ali quite overwhelmed.

Ali Fazal reacts to fans getting his face tattooed

Ali Fazal plays the protagonist, Guddu Pandit, in Mirzapur The Movie.

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Since the film released in theatres last week, many fans have shared getting tattoos of Guddu Pandit’s name on their arms, and one even got Ali’s face inked on his body. When Ali saw the pictures, he said he was overwhelmed. “Honestly, I am extremely touched and overwhelmed by the love Guddu Bhaiya continues to receive. To see how the fandom has grown over the years, and has now multiplied even more after Mirzapur The Movie came to theatres, is incredibly humbling. People have connected with Guddu in ways I could never have imagined, and seeing fans take that love to the extent of getting tattoos inspired by him is truly surreal,” the actor says.

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Fans get Guddu Pandit tattoos.

{{^usCountry}} Mirzapur The Movie runs in parallel with the first season of the Prime Video series, which aired in 2019. The film brings back Ali, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu, while Jitendra Kumar takes over from Vikrant Massey, who played Guddu’s brother Bablu Pandit. The film has received praise from critics and is breaking box-office records. It is set to cross ₹200 crore worldwide later on Thursday. “Guddu belongs to the audience as much as he belongs to me now. I am deeply grateful for all the love, and the fact that the film is doing so well at the box office makes this journey even more special,” Ali adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mirzapur The Movie runs in parallel with the first season of the Prime Video series, which aired in 2019. The film brings back Ali, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu, while Jitendra Kumar takes over from Vikrant Massey, who played Guddu’s brother Bablu Pandit. The film has received praise from critics and is breaking box-office records. It is set to cross ₹200 crore worldwide later on Thursday. “Guddu belongs to the audience as much as he belongs to me now. I am deeply grateful for all the love, and the fact that the film is doing so well at the box office makes this journey even more special,” Ali adds. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What is the significance of Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur: The Movie? Guddu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal, is a central character in Mirzapur: The Movie, reflecting the narrative's exploration of power and rivalry in the lawless world of Mirzapur. Why are fans getting tattoos of Guddu Pandit after the release of Mirzapur: The Movie? Fans are getting tattoos of Guddu Pandit and Ali Fazal's likeness as a testament to their love for the character, which has grown significantly following the movie's release and the character's impact on pop culture. How has Mirzapur: The Movie performed at the box office since its release? Since its release, Mirzapur: The Movie has performed exceptionally well at the box office, crossing the ₹200 crore mark globally within a week, reflecting its strong audience and critical reception.

All about Mirzapur The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie continues the story of the popular franchise and brings back some of its well-known characters, including Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu) and Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal). The film follows the fight for the Mirzapur throne as new contenders enter the battle. Ravi Kishan plays the antagonist. Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, with Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serving as co-producers. Mirzapur: The Movie was released in theatres on September 4.