Ali Fazal ignores Richa Chadha ahead of dinner with Death on the Nile team, fans says 'Guddu mein attitude aa gaya'

Ali Fazal has shared a video featuring his actor-girlfriend Richa Chadha as they were about to leave for a dinner. However, as Richa waited for him to join her so that the two can leave together, he walked past her in complete ignorance.

Ali shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “On our way to the special dinner at the British Museum, with the cast . #deathonthenile #promotions #London #2022.

He added, "@sinbadphgura thanks for this little interlude! @therichachadha Death On The Nile continues its ride this weekend successfully worldwide. Go check it out!!”

The video opens with Richa, all decked up in a beige and golden gown, with her hair falling on one side, standing on a staircase. She seems to be waiting for Ali to join her. After a few moments, Ali is seen walking down the stairs in a black suit. However, he seems not to notice her at all and simply walks past her. She looks at him in despair and stretches her hand towards him in longing. Soon after, she breaks out in laughter as the two were actually goofing around in the video.

Fans of the two actors reacted to the video in the same vein. A fan commented, “Andha pyar.. pyar andha @alifazal9 (love is blind, Ali Fazal is blind).” Another fan called Ali a “Sakht launda (tough guy).” One more fan said, “Guddu bhaiya got no chill.” A comment read, “Arrrre Guddu bhaiya mein to attitude aa gaya (Guddu bhaiya has an attitude now).”

Death on the Nile boasts of a huge star cast including Gal Gadot, Kenneth Branagh, Armie Hammer, Tom Bateman, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Emma Mackey, and Rose Leslie. It released worldwide on February 11. It is a murder mystery directed by Kenneth Branagh and is based on the novel by Agatha Christie.

