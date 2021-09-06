Richa Chadha on moving in with Ali Fazal: ‘No unnecessary burden on me alone to be taking care of the house’

Richa Chadha opened up about moving in with her boyfriend Ali Fazal and how she feels it is a miracle to have found him. In a new interview with Hindustan Times, she opened up about how things work between them.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal moved in together in November last year. Asked about things that make her respect him in the relationship, she said, “We are really good friends. We are thick as friends. We started as friends. We started with conversations about literature, theatre, our common passions, music and poetry. So our base is very strong that way. Because of this, now that we started living together, there is no unnecessary burden on me alone to be taking care of the house or household things, things like dealing with the carpenter or the plumber. We manage all that quite well."

“We had one lockdown since we moved in. We divided the chores of the house between us. We definitely give each other space, about our work. I do not think he has to do anything special for me, I think his daily living is quite like… it is a very egalitarian household. It is not like the previous generation where the woman was (expected to do all household chores). Ali Fazal cooks wonderfully, he keeps the house wonderfully. He has become a good cat parent. All these things matter to me a lot,” Richa added.

"I think, I too (do the same). when I know that he is busy with work and all. I ensure if he has any special diet needs or anything, those are met. Basically, we are there for each other, in the complete sense, which is not always on Instagram. It is just a fulfilling, lovely and deep relationship. I do feel like, in this sh**ty cesspool, it is nothing short of a miracle to find somebody who is so great," she concluded.

Richa and Ali were supposed to get married in April last year but their plans had to be postponed because of the pandemic.