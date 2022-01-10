Ali Fazal sings praises of Irrfan's Urdu pronunciation in rare TV show clip, watch

Ali Fazal has shared a clip from the TV series Bharat Ek Khoj, which featured Irrfan as the lead actor. He has highlighted how Irrfan was a perfectionist in whatever he did as he is seen mouthing Urdu lines to utmost precision.

Sharing the clip, originally shared by another Twitter user, Ali wrote, “See this. Brother Irrfan continued his pronunciation. He never lost aim over the next few years. It's been ages since I saw or did such a scene. It's my promise that our golden years will be back, in all aspects. It has begun, have patience.”

In the clip, Irrfan is seen discussing the events of freedom struggle with his co-star. He is seen talking about several misunderstandings among Indians and how religion was replaced by communalism during the independance struggle.

Bharat Ek Khoj was based on the book The Discovery of India by Jawaharlal Nehru and was directed, written and produced by Shyam Benegal. It revolved around India's 5,000-year history to independence. The show starred Om Puri, Roshan Seth, Tom Alter and Sadashiv Amrapurkar in prominent roles.

After National School of Drama, Irrfan had made his TV debut with the show Shrikant in 1987. This was followed by Bharat Ek Khoj a year later. Irrfan made his Bollywood debut in the same year with Mira Nair's Salaam Bombay! The film was nominated at the Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category.

Irrfan not just worked in several TV shows and Hindi films but also earned a name in Hollywood as well. He is remembered for his performances in films like Life of Pi, The Amazing Spider-Man, Inferno and many others.

Irrfan died of neuroendocrine tumour in April, 2020. He is survived by wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons, Babil and Ayan.

Ali Fazal is currently promoting his Hollywood film, Death on the Nile.

