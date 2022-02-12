Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt addresses marriage rumours with Ranbir Kapoor: 'It has become like the boy who cried wolf'
bollywood

Alia Bhatt addresses marriage rumours with Ranbir Kapoor: ‘It has become like the boy who cried wolf’

Alia Bhatt said that there has been so much conjecture about her wedding that when she gets married for real, people will dismiss the news as a rumour.
Alia Bhatt is dating Ranbir Kapoor.
Published on Feb 12, 2022 07:13 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Alia Bhatt addressed the numerous rumours claiming that she is planning to tie the knot with Ranbir Kapoor. She has been in a relationship with him for a few years now.

In an interview, Alia said that there has been so much speculation surrounding her impending wedding that when she does get married for real, people will dismiss it as a rumour. She added that such a situation would be ‘great’ for her.

Talking to Film Companion, Alia said, “Whoever is spreading these rumours, it has become like the boy who cried wolf. They are crying wolf so often that actually when I am supposedly getting married, people will think it’s a rumour and it will be great for me because no one will know.”

In 2020, Ranbir said in an interview that he and Alia would have been married already, were it not for the Covid-19 pandemic. He added that he didn’t want to ‘jinx’ it.



Last year, at an event to launch the motion poster of Brahmastra, Ranbir was asked when he would marry ‘Alia or someone else’. “Well, haven’t we seen a lot of people getting married in the last one year? I think we should be happy with that,” he said.

Ranbir and Alia will soon be seen together in Brahmastra, the first part of a proposed fantasy trilogy, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan will make a cameo appearance.

Also see: Ranbir Kapoor gets asked when he will marry Alia Bhatt ‘or someone else’. Watch his reply, her reaction

Brahmastra, inspired by Indian mythology, is set for a theatrical release on September 9, 2022, in multiple languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Currently, Alia is gearing up for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, in which she plays the titular role. The film will release in theatres on February 25.

Topics
alia bhatt ranbir kapoor
