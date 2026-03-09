Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s Alpha avoids box-office clash with Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan, gets a new release date

Alia also shared the poster on Instagram, with a caption that read, “#ALPHA 10.07.2026 See you in cinemas.” The update also puts an end to rumours suggesting the film would ditch the big screen for a direct OTT premiere.

The film is slated for release on July 10. Alpha was originally slated to release for Christmas 2025, but it was moved to 17 April 2026. It is believed that the film has been pushed again to avoid clash with Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan, also releasing on April 17.

Over the past few months, there have been murmurs about Alia Bhatt and Sharvari ’s Alpha being postponed to avoid a box-office clash with Salman Khan ’s Battle of Galwan, with some even claiming that the film might skip a theatrical release for an OTT premiere. The makers have now cleared the air by announcing a new release date and confirming that the film will arrive in cinemas.

Taran Adarsh tweet read, “#BreakingNews... ALPHA AVOIDS CLASH WITH BATTLE OF GALWAN - YRF TO DECIDE ON A NEW DATE... #AdityaChopra steps aside for #SalmanKhan, moving Alpha from its previously announced release date of April 17, 2026, to avoid a direct clash with BattleOfGalwan. #YRF had locked April 17, 2026, for Alpha, but the makers will now announce a new release date after assessing the theatrical release calendar over the next couple of months.”

What we know about Alpha Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes the Tiger and War films, in addition to Pathaan. The film was introduced in a post-credits scene in War 2 this year. During her appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival last year, Alia offered an early tease of Alpha. As reported by Deadline, the actor previewed brief rushes from the spy thriller.

Speaking about the project, Alia acknowledged the risks involved in leading an action film in a franchise traditionally dominated by male protagonists. “Alpha is the first female-led action film from the YRF universe, so that’s also a risk, because you’ve not historically seen that perform in the same way that the other male-led films have,” Alia said. Apart from Sharvari and Alia, Alpha also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor. It is touted as the first female-led spy thriller from YRF.