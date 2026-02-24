Alpha to get theatrical release not OTT; YRF turns down ₹215 crore from Netflix for Alia Bhatt, Sharvari film: Report

Recently, there were rumours that the next film in the Yash Raj Films Spy Universe, Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, will go straight to OTT after the lukewarm response to War 2. There were even talks that YRF has cracked a massive OTT deal to facilitate this. However, Variety India reports that while the massive offer is true, YRF turned it down to give the film starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol a theatrical release. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will share the screen in Shiv Rawail's upcoming film Alpha.

YRF turns down Netflix’s ₹ 215 crore offer A source told the publication that YRF had struck a ₹215 crore deal with Netflix India for the direct digital release of Alpha. However, a spokesperson told them, “[That] Alpha [is] going to stream directly [is a rumour that] aims at putting a heroine-fronted film in an unflattering light. Yash Raj Films will never put films from its theatrical slate directly to streaming. We are a studio that takes immense pride in making cinematic experiences. Alpha is a tentpole movie for the company.”

The statement also states that with Alpha, the production house is attempting to ‘mount something incredibly special’. Alia is called ‘one of the finest actors of our country’ in it, while Sharvari is called a ‘brilliant young actor’. Reinforcing that the film will get a theatrical release, the statement added, “We are hopeful that we have made a good film in Alpha and it will entertain everyone and prove that audiences will give the same amount of love to this film as they shower upon other action movies.”

About Alpha Alpha is from the YRF spyverse and was originally scheduled for release on December 25 last year. However, the film’s release date was postponed to April 17 this year due to extended, ‘unrealistic’ VFX timelines. Many, however, assumed that the postponement was due to Ayan Mukerji’s Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 failing to make a mark. Alpha will not be released in April either to avoid a clash with Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan.

Speaking about Alpha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War at BAFTA 2026, where she presented an award, Alia said, “I have two very different films coming out this year. One is an action entertainer, Alpha, and then there's Love and War as well. Complete quintessential Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie with love, drama, and all of that. I mean, a lot of years of hard work and love and honesty have gone into making this movie. As it does with every movie. I'm curious, actually, to see the response to both the films. I can never tell while I'm in it. When it's out there, just hand it over to the world.”

A new release date for Alpha has not yet been announced.