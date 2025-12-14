‘Superstar’ Alia Bhatt has a fan in Alpha co-star Sharvari: ‘It was a dream come true for me as I got to understand…’

Actor Sharvari has opened up on working with "superstar" Alia Bhatt in their upcoming film Alpha. Speaking with Harper's Bazaar India, Sharvari said by sharing screen space with Alia, she has learnt "so much." Talking about working with Alia in Alpha, Sharvari said that it was a "dream come true for me as I got to understand her process." Fans will see Sharvari and Alia Bhatt in Alpha.

Sharvari opens up about being an actor

She also spoke about the best part of being an actor. “Every role has definitely taught me something. The best part about being an actor is that you get to learn something new every time, whether that’s a skill set, broadening your emotional quotient, or just meeting new people—you get to learn every single day on a film set,” she said.

Sharvari talks about working with Alia Bhatt

Sharvari added that she can't wait to use the skills she learnt from Alia in a different set. “Just to share screen space with a superstar like Alia Bhatt has taught me so much that I’m actually itching to go on different sets and be able to use the kind of skills that I have seen or learned from her. It was a dream come true for me as I got to understand her process and know her as a person,” Sharvari added.

About Sharvari's films

Sharvari and Alia's upcoming film, Alpha, is the seventh film in the Yash Raj Films Universe. Directed by Shiv Rawail, it also stars Bobby Deol. Produced under Yash Raj Films, the movie is slated for release on April 17, 2026, and is expected to mark a milestone in female-led action cinema in India.

Sharvari made her Bollywood debut with Bunty Aur Babli 2 in 2021. Since then, she has starred in Munjya, Maharaj, and Vedaa. Fans will also see her in Sooraj Barjatya's next film with Ayushmann Khurrana.