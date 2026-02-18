Mona Singh and Barun Sobti's Kohrra Season 2 scores big on Netflix, features in top 10 non-English shows list

The show which topped the list was Unfamiliar Season 1. Some of the other shows on the list were Lead Children, The Art of Sarah, and Salvador Season 1.

The latest weekly update from Tudum , for the week starting from February 9 and ending on February 15, states that Kohrra Season 2 has entered the weekly ranking of the global top 10 non-English shows on the platform. It stands in the 10th spot. Kohrra Season 2 amassed 16,00,000 views, with viewers turning on the show for a total of 77,00,000 hours since release. Kohrra Season 2 was also in the Top 10 for 11 countries and

Barun Sobti and Mona Singh's Kohrra Season 2 has become the new show that everyone cannot stop talking about. The second season dropped on Netflix India on February 11, and was met with overwhelmingly positive reviews from both fans and critics. As per the latest update from the official page of Netflix, Tudum, the show has managed to rack up good viewership numbers on the platform globally. (Also read: Fans say Barun Sobti is getting the recognition he ‘always deserved’ for his stellar performance in Kohrra Season 2 )

About Kohrra Season 2 Season 2 is a six-episode crime thriller. This season shifts its focus from the previous season's setting to a new, dark investigation in Punjab. It revolves around a murder investigation that is assigned to newly transferred Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarpal Garundi (Barun Sobti) and his new, no-nonsense boss, Inspector Dhanwant Kaur (Mona Singh).

An excerpt from the HT review of the show reads, “The stars of the show are the performers, and not just the leads. Mona Singh and Barun Sobti are sublime. They let their eyes do the talking, capture the mannerisms and gait of two seasoned cops well, and bring to life these human characters in a brilliant manner. If Barun shines through his one-liners and quips, Mona is the rock as she lets her body language do the talking. But the support cast is just as brilliant. Notable mentions are Prayak Mehta and Pooja Bhamrrah. As the victim, Pooja gets only a few scenes, but in those, she does enough to etch out a fully-formed woman, who had her flaws as well as her virtues. Prayak, on the other hand, brings forth the helplessness and sadness of a young man looking for his estranged father.”