Toxic director supports Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do as it makes only ₹2 crore at box office; calls it ‘family risk’

Geetu posted a selfie with Huma on her Instagram, along with praise for Baby Do Die Do from critics. “I just watched Baby Do Die Do!! and this isn’t a review …just what it felt like to sit there surrounded by a story built by people I know… a sister and brother who bet on each other, a partner who delivered exactly what I always knew he had in him. I wasn’t watching strangers succeed. I was watching people I care about become exactly who I always knew they’d become,” wrote the filmmaker.

Baby Do Die Do, starring Huma Qureshi , was released in theatres the same day as Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. As the two female-led action films clashed at the box office on July 3, the YRF film fared comparatively better. Geetu Mohandas, who directed Huma in her Kannada-English film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, posted in support of the underdog.

She also referred to Huma by her character's name in Toxic and wrote, “There is no surprise in me watching Huma. I know what she’s capable of and what she will set out to do in the future. BRAVO my Elizabeth.” However, Geetu pointed out that the film was a family risk, not just Huma’s. “This isn’t just Huma’s film. It was a family’s risk, a family’s belief in each other, playing out in front of a paying audience. Well done Saqib,” wrote the filmmaker.

Geetu then praised acting coach Rachit Singh, Huma's boyfriend, writing, “And Rachit… I’ve seen him work with actors before, and I’ll say plainly… talent like his doesn’t come around often, and this is just the start of a fantabulous future for you. Congratulations to the entire film team for your stupendous success. @iamhumaq @saqibsaleem @rachitsingh08.”

An overwhelmed Huma replied, “I’m crying reading this, thank you Geetu,” while her brother Saqib wrote, “Geetu. Thank you for championing our baby.” Rachit also responded to her praise, “Thank you for all your love and support.”