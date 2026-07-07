Toxic director supports Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do as it makes only ₹2 crore at box office; calls it ‘family risk’
Baby Do Die Do, starring Huma Qureshi in the lead role, is directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Saleem Siblings. It clashed with YRF's Alpha.
Baby Do Die Do, starring Huma Qureshi, was released in theatres the same day as Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. As the two female-led action films clashed at the box office on July 3, the YRF film fared comparatively better. Geetu Mohandas, who directed Huma in her Kannada-English film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, posted in support of the underdog.
Geetu Mohandas supports Baby Do Die Do
Geetu posted a selfie with Huma on her Instagram, along with praise for Baby Do Die Do from critics. “I just watched Baby Do Die Do!! and this isn’t a review …just what it felt like to sit there surrounded by a story built by people I know… a sister and brother who bet on each other, a partner who delivered exactly what I always knew he had in him. I wasn’t watching strangers succeed. I was watching people I care about become exactly who I always knew they’d become,” wrote the filmmaker.
She also referred to Huma by her character's name in Toxic and wrote, “There is no surprise in me watching Huma. I know what she’s capable of and what she will set out to do in the future. BRAVO my Elizabeth.” However, Geetu pointed out that the film was a family risk, not just Huma’s. “This isn’t just Huma’s film. It was a family’s risk, a family’s belief in each other, playing out in front of a paying audience. Well done Saqib,” wrote the filmmaker.
Geetu then praised acting coach Rachit Singh, Huma's boyfriend, writing, “And Rachit… I’ve seen him work with actors before, and I’ll say plainly… talent like his doesn’t come around often, and this is just the start of a fantabulous future for you. Congratulations to the entire film team for your stupendous success. @iamhumaq @saqibsaleem @rachitsingh08.”
An overwhelmed Huma replied, “I’m crying reading this, thank you Geetu,” while her brother Saqib wrote, “Geetu. Thank you for championing our baby.” Rachit also responded to her praise, “Thank you for all your love and support.”
About Baby Do Die Do
Baby Do Die Do is directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Huma, Saqib Saleem and Nachiket Samant under the Saleem Siblings banner. It is written by Jasmeet Kaur Reen, Nachiket Samant and Parveez Shaikh. Also starring Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday and others, the film tells the story of a deaf and mute assassin who hears her dead sister’s voice whenever she kills. According to the trade website Sacnilk, the film collected ₹2.22 crore net in India in four days of its release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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