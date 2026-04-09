Mumbai, Actor Saqib Saleem says success in the Hindi film industry doesn't always lead to more work, something he has experienced firsthand despite earning acclaim for projects like "83", "Rangbaaz", and "Citadel". Every film has been hard work; nothing comes easy: Saqib Saleem on 15 years in industry

The 38-year-old actor calls himself a searcher who is always looking for the right opportunity.

"There's so much work happening, there is OTT, theatrical, you have to find the right fit for yourself. Not every project that is happening is for you. So, I'm a searcher, I keep roaming around.

"And it's not as glamorous as it looks like. I've been appreciated for all my work, but every project, every film has been hard work, nothing comes easy here. It's not like that 'he was in '83' or performed well in 'Citadel', so let's offer him work.' That's not the case. This business is very different from every other business, the hustle is always on," Saleem told PTI in an interview.

The actor made his debut with the 2011 hit "Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge" and followed it up with successful releases such as "Mere Dad Ki Maruti", "Bombay Talkies", "Dishoom", and "Hawaa Hawaai".

He also earned significant praise for his work in OTT series such as "Rangbaaz", "Crackdown", and "Citadel".

Saleem said he values his early success, particularly when critic Taran Adarsh called him the "find of the year".

However, the negative reception of 2018's "Race 3" served as a turning point. In the much-panned action thriller, Saleem featured alongside Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

"I realised that going forward I should do roles that I like and even the audiences. But I never regret doing anything. And 'Race' has been a great learning experience for me, having worked with such legendary actors.

"I realised that I've to carve my own journey and figure out what I want to do and not because your agency told you to do this film because it'll be good."

The actor said he is moving beyond "conventional" roles with his latest OTT show, "Kaptaan". In the show, he plays the role of Samardeep Singh, a cop, who balances a commitment to justice with his own personal demons and past failures.

"He's a guy with tons of shades. There is heroism, swag, but there is also vulnerability, there is also an emotional backstory that this character carries with him through and through," the actor said, adding that it's different from the "Dabangg" and "Singham"-type cop.

The action thriller series also stars Kavita Kaushik, Varun Badola, Arif Zakaria, Pooja Gor, Siddharth Nigam and others. It is directed by Jatin Satish Wagle and produced by Harman Baweja.

Saqib has a diverse line-up of projects in the pipeline, including his home production film, "Baby Do Die Do", which stars his actor-sister Huma Qureshi.

"There is a series which Huma and I've written together that we want to create. We've a small little company called Saleem Siblings, where we are making, putting together things, and writing," the actor said.

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