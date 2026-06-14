Huma Qureshi ‘hard-launches’ rumoured boyfriend Rachit Singh, shares his most admirable quality

On Saturday, Huma took to Instagram and shared Rachit's photos. She penned a long note praising his dedication, which read, "Some stories are written long before the cameras start rolling. When I first met Rachit, what struck me wasn’t just his talent—it was his patience. His quiet grit. A small-town boy from Banaras, he came to Mumbai carrying the same dream that brings thousands here every year. The difference is that when success didn’t arrive overnight, he didn’t quit. He stayed. He worked. He learned. He evolved."

Actor Huma Qureshi is not just starring alongside her rumoured boyfriend, Rachit Singh , in Baby Do Die Do; she is also cheering him on. The actor recently shared a sweet Instagram post dedicated to Rachit, "hard-launching" him to the world of cinema. Rachit reaction to her heartfelt note is too adorable to miss.

She further shared his most admirable quality and wrote, "For over a decade, he has helped other actors find their truth. He coached, mentored and trained performers who went on to become stars. He stood behind the camera, in rehearsal rooms, in workshops, helping others shine while quietly waiting for his own moment. And that’s what I admire most about him."

She concluded, "He never stopped believing that his turn would come. No shortcuts. No entitlement. Just hard work, consistency and faith in his craft. And now the spotlight finds him. This isn’t an overnight success story. It’s the result of years of showing up when nobody was watching. So welcome, Rachit. You’ve done the hard part already. Now … the stage is yours, Siddhu."

Rachit replied, "Thank you, Humi, for hard-launching me. Hahaha. Reading this made me realise that, wow, I really have been around for a while. Thank you for being my truest supporter. For believing in me, even on the days when I struggle to believe in myself. This is what makes you you, Humi. You notice things that most people miss, and you have this incredible way of putting them into words. I’m always grappling to find the right ones, and somehow you always know exactly what to say. So much to learn from you, on set and off. And taking this journey together has changed me in so many beautiful ways, so thank you for that, Baby KarMarKar. And for the Saleem siblings, there's only one thing left to say: We'll always Do Die Do together."

About Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh's rumoured relationship Rumours about Huma and Rachit's relationship began doing the rounds after singer Akasa Singh shared a picture featuring the pair and congratulated Huma on her "little piece of heaven". The speculation intensified in the months that followed when Huma and Rachit arrived together at the wedding celebrations of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. Their coordinated pink outfits and joint appearance quickly became a talking point among fans, further fuelling dating rumours.

In September last year, a source told HT City, “Huma and Rachit have been going strong for a while as a couple, and on Sunday, he proposed to her in an intimate setting, and she said yes. It was a close-knit affair that took place in the US. They are yet to decide when they want to make it official by announcing it publicly.”