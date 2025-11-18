Huma Qureshi’s rumoured BF Rachit Singh goes gaga over her performances in Delhi Crime S3, Maharani S4: ‘You are magic’

Actor Huma Qureshi is riding high on success, garnering praise for her performances in Maharani Season 4 and Delhi Crime Season 3. Recently, Farah Khan raved about Huma’s performance in Delhi Crime, and now her rumoured boyfriend, Rachit Singh, is also going gaga over her work in both series. Huma Qureshi gets praise from rumoured boyfriend Rachit Singh for her performances.

Rachit Singh heaps praise on Huma Qureshi's performances

On Monday, Rachit took to Instagram and shared a still of Huma from Delhi Crime S3 and Maharani S4. The actor and acting coach expressed his admiration for her performances. He wrote, “From Maharani to Delhi Crime, you’ve been absolutely phenomenal. It’s an absolute delight to watch you on screen. Whether it’s Badi Didi or Rani Bharti, you play every role with such ease and effortlessness that it’s truly inspiring to watch the life you create on screen. Take a bow and keep doing what you do — you are magic. You are here forever. Lado Rani, aur koi puche toh bol dena Rani Bharti aa rahi hai.”

Huma Qureshi is overwhelmed with rumoured boyfriend Rachit Singh's praise for her.

Huma was overwhelmed by the praise, and sharing his story on Instagram, she wrote, “Can’t reply to this… wait, texting you back (red heart emoji, tears-in-eyes emoji). Loads of love.”

On Sunday, the rumoured couple were seen getting cosy while enjoying Himesh Reshammiya’s concert, part of the Myntra MyGlamFest in Mumbai. In the video, which surfaced online, Rachit was seen hugging Huma and kissing her on the head. However, as soon as Huma cautioned him about cameras capturing them, Rachit removed his arms.

About Rachit Singh and Huma Qureshi’s relationship

Huma and Rachit have been rumoured to be dating for a long time. While they haven’t made it public yet, they are often seen spending time together and attending events together, adding fuel to the rumours. In September, a source told HT City, “Huma and Rachit have been going strong for a while as a couple, and on Sunday, he proposed to her in an intimate setting, and she said yes. It was a close-knit affair that took place in the US. They are yet to decide when they want to make it official by announcing it publicly.”

Rachit was last seen in Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe film Thamma. Huma, on the other hand, was most recently seen in Delhi Crime Season 3, wherein she essays the role of a formidable villain, Badi Didi, who runs a human trafficking network. The show is available to watch on Netflix. She will next be seen in the film Toxic: A Fairytale for the Grown-ups. Helmed by Geethu Mohandas, the film stars Yash in the lead role alongside Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Akshay Oberoi and Kiara Advani in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in 2026.