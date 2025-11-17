Huma Qureshi gets a romantic hug and kiss from rumoured boyfriend Rachit Singh at Himesh Reshammiya's concert. Watch

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi and acting coach Rachit Singh have long been rumoured to be dating, and the two reportedly got engaged in September this year. The couple recently attended Myntra's MyGlamFest, where they were seen enjoying Himesh Reshammiya's concert. Videos from the event surfaced online, one of which showed Huma and Rachit getting cosy. Rachit Singh and Huma Qureshi get cosy at Himesh Reshammiya's concert in Mumbai.

Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh vibe together to Himesh Reshammiya's concert

As they vibed to Himesh Reshammiya’s songs, Rachit was seen giving Huma a cute hug from behind and kissing her head. However, as soon as Huma cautioned him about the cameras capturing them, he quickly dropped his arms and stepped back. Huma also shared some videos vibing to Hookah Bar with Munawar Faruqui, Sanya Malhotra and Rachit at the event. While Rachit kept it casual in a black T-shirt and matching trousers, Huma looked stunning in a blue denim top and shorts, paired with brown boots.

About Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh’s relationship

Huma and Rachit have been rumoured to be dating for a long time. In September, a source told HT City, “Huma and Rachit have been going strong for a while as a couple, and on Sunday, he proposed to her in an intimate setting, and she said yes. It was a close-knit affair that took place in the US. They are yet to decide when they want to make it official by announcing it publicly.”

About Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh's recent work

Rachit, known for training actors such as Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal, made his acting debut with the series Karmma Calling. He was most recently seen in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror comedy Thamma.

Huma, meanwhile, is currently receiving praise for her performance in Delhi Crime Season 3. She plays Meena, also known as Badi Didi, a formidable antagonist who runs a human-trafficking network. The show, which also stars Shefali Shah in the lead role, is streaming on Netflix. She will next be seen in Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, a period gangster drama starring Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. The film is slated for release in 2026.