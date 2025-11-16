Farah Khan is astounded by Huma Qureshi's act in Delhi Crime S3, vows to ‘snatch every award’ for her: So proud of you

The much-awaited series Delhi Crime is back with its third season, and Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi has become the centre of attention, winning praise for her performance as the villain. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan also can’t stop gushing about her and wants her to win every award for the role. Farah Khan heaps praise on Huma Qureshi's performance in Delhi Crime season 3.

On Sunday, Farah took to Instagram, shared some of Huma’s stills from the series as Badi Didi, and wrote, “So proud of u @iamhumaq… just finished Delhi Crime… and astounded and awed by ur range as an actor… u know I rarely praise you so u also know this is genuine… love, and a bit scared at how disturbing ur character was… will be nicer to you from now.”

The filmmaker added, “If u don’t win every award for this… I will personally go up and snatch it and give it to you @iamhumaq…” Huma replied, “hahaha, you are the best… learnt all my monster behaviour from you. Loveee you Farah to the moon and back.”

In the third season, Huma essays the role of Meena, aka Badi Didi, the antagonist running a human-trafficking network. Speaking to HT about her role, Huma said she was pitched the part as Batman vs Joker, adding, “I want to be loved as the most hated woman in this show, because she does some really horrible things, which I don’t approve of or stand for as an individual.”

About Delhi Crime Season 3

Helmed by Tanuj Chopra, the season delves into the intricate world of human trafficking, showcasing the challenges faced by the Delhi Police as they work to expose this dark network. Apart from Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and Huma as Badi Didi, the show also stars Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Sayani Gupta, and Mita Vashishth in key roles. The show has received positive reviews from both critics and audiences and is available to watch on Netflix.

Huma will next be seen in the film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash in the lead role. The period gangster drama is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under their banners KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film also features Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Nayanthara, Akshay Oberoi, Rukmini Vasanth and Sudev Nair in key roles, and is scheduled to release in 2026.