Huma Qureshi is proud of fiancé Rachit Singh for making his 'big screen' debut with Thamma after 'toiling for 10 years'

Actor Huma Qureshi, who reportedly got engaged to acting coach Rachit Singh last month, showered praises on him for making it to the 'big screen' with Thamma. Taking to her Instagram Stories recently, Huma shared a screenshot of Rachit in the film. Huma Qureshi is happy about fiancé Rachit Singh being a part of Thamma.

Huma Qureshi has only good things to say about Rachit Singh

Huma wrote, "For a boy from Banaras who came to Mumbai with nothing and knowing no one... So proud of you and this journey you have been on. Toiled for 10 years as an acting coach...learning, teaching, unlearning and building a community around you..."

"And today is the first time you will be seen on the big screen in Thamma. One of the biggest films of the year. Just a testament of your hard work and resilience...This is just the first blood. Much more to follow. Higher and higher always," she added.

Huma shared a screenshot of Rachit in the film.

About Thamma

The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. Released on Tuesday, the horror-comedy from Maddock Films has been directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The story revolves around Ayushmann's character, who turns into a vampire and falls in love with Rashmika's character, leading to a "bloody love story" full of twists.

About Huma and Rachit's relationship

Huma and Rachit have been rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time. Recently, they made their first public appearance after their reported engagement in Mumbai. They were also spotted together at a Diwali party.

Last month, a source told Hindustan Times, “Huma and Rachit have been going strong for a while as a couple and on Sunday, he proposed to her in an intimate proposal, and she said yes. It was a close-knit affair that took place in the US. They are yet to decide when they want to make it official by announcing it publicly.”

About Huma and Rachit's career

Rachit is known for training actors such as Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal. He made his acting debut with an appearance in the series Karmma Calling.

Huma will be seen in Single Salma along with Sunny Singh and Shreyas Talpade in the lead roles. The film is directed by Nachiket Samant. Fans will see Huma in the fourth season of Maharani. Directed by Puneet Prakash, the new season will be released on November 7 on Sony LIV.