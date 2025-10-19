Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh make first appearance at Mumbai event after reported engagement, hold hands and smile

Actor Huma Qureshi and acting coach Rachit Singh, who reportedly got engaged last month, made their first appearance at events held in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Several videos and pictures of the duo arriving at the events together emerged on social media platforms. Twinning in black outfits, Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh attended two events in Mumbai.

Huma Qureshi, Rachit Singh makes 1st appearance post engagement

The duo arrived at the screening of Thamma holding hands. They smiled while looking at each other while posing for the camera. Huma and Rachit also attended a Diwali bash hosted by Emmay Entertainment.

In a photo, Rachit placed his hand on Huma's waist while smiling for the camera. For the events, Huma wore a black and golden saree while Rachit opted for a black kurta and matching pyjama.

About Huma and Rachit's relationship

Huma and Rachit were rumoured to be dating each other. Last month, a source told Hindustan Times, “Huma and Rachit have been going strong for a while as a couple and on Sunday, he proposed to her in an intimate proposal, and she said yes. It was a close-knit affair that took place in the US. They are yet to decide when they want to make it official by announcing it publicly.”

They were spotted together at Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s party for Ed Sheeran back in March 2024. The rumours gained traction when their mutual friend-singer Akasa Singh, shared a photo with the duo. She wrote, “Congratulations on your little piece of heaven with the best name, Huma. Had the best night.”

About Huma and Rachit's career

Rachit is known for training actors such as Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal. He made his acting debut with an appearance in the series Karmma Calling.

Huma will be seen in Single Salma along with Sunny Singh and Shreyas Talpade in the lead roles. The film is directed by Nachiket Samant. Fans will see Huma in the fourth season of Maharani. Directed by Puneet Prakash, the new season will be released on November 7 on Sony LIV.