Huma Qureshi gets engaged to long-time rumoured boyfriend Rachit Singh? Here's what we know

Huma Qureshi is having quite a moment. Not only did her film Bayaan make its grand premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 — marking her TIFF debut as both actor and executive producer — but off-screen, there seems to be some bigger news. A source close to the couple has revealed that Huma is engaged to long-time rumoured boyfriend, acting coach Rachit Singh.
The whispers about Huma Qureshi’s relationship with acting coach Rachit Singh first gained traction when their mutual friend, singer Akasa Singh, shared a candid photo with the two of them. Captioning it with, “Congratulations on your little piece of heaven with the best name, Huma. Had the best night,” Akasa’s post instantly set tongues wagging.
Not long after, Huma appeared alongside Rachit at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding, both in pink. Their chemistry was hard to miss, and fans quickly turned into online sleuths trying to figure out who the mystery man by her side was. Most recently, the duo was spotted together again during Rachit’s intimate birthday celebrations, further fueling speculation about their engagement.
Rachit is no stranger to the industry. Known for training stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal, he made his acting debut with an appearance in the series Karmma Calling. His closeness with Huma has been raising eyebrows for a while now — the two were also spotted together at Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s party for Ed Sheeran back in March 2024, where they seemed particularly comfortable around each other. Before Singh, Huma was in a long-term relationship with director Mudassar Aziz, which ended in 2022.
Balancing love and cinema
Amidst all the chatter about her personal life, Huma remains focused on her work. Speaking to HTCity about Bayaan’s TIFF screening, she said: “I see it as a film that I vibed with. The film always had the potential to be an India-centric story with a global approach. I'm happy the film is being screened at TIFF and the Busan International Film Festival. I've always been interested in a global career, one that takes Indian stories to the world. The stories remain Indian, but the approach is global.”