Huma Qureshi gets engaged to long-time rumoured boyfriend Rachit Singh? Here's what we know

Huma Qureshi is having quite a moment. Not only did her film Bayaan make its grand premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 — marking her TIFF debut as both actor and executive producer — but off-screen, there seems to be some bigger news. A source close to the couple has revealed that Huma is engaged to long-time rumoured boyfriend, acting coach Rachit Singh. Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh

The whispers about Huma Qureshi’s relationship with acting coach Rachit Singh first gained traction when their mutual friend, singer Akasa Singh, shared a candid photo with the two of them. Captioning it with, “Congratulations on your little piece of heaven with the best name, Huma. Had the best night,” Akasa’s post instantly set tongues wagging.

Not long after, Huma appeared alongside Rachit at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding, both in pink. Their chemistry was hard to miss, and fans quickly turned into online sleuths trying to figure out who the mystery man by her side was. Most recently, the duo was spotted together again during Rachit’s intimate birthday celebrations, further fueling speculation about their engagement.