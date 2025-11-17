Arvind Kejriwal urges people to watch Huma Qureshi's Maharani S4, says it depicts the ‘ugly reality of today’s politics’

Actor Huma Qureshi is receiving rave reviews for her performance in Maharani Season 4. This season of the political drama sees the actor return as Rani Bharti, as she reigns as Bihar's two-term Chief Minister and a potential contender for national leadership. The show has now received a glowing review from former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who urged more people to watch it. (Also read: Maharani Season 4 release date: When and where to watch Huma Qureshi's political drama series) Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the team of Maharani Season 4.

Arvind Kejriwal reviews Maharani Season 4

Taking to his X account, Arvind wrote: “U must watch Maharani 4 webseries on @SonyLIV. It depicts the ugly reality of today’s politics. Kudos to entire team for showing courage.”

The fictional drama is inspired by real-life events in Bihar, particularly the period in the 1990s when former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav appointed his wife, Rabri Devi, as his successor. Season 4 is written by Subhash Kapoor, Nandan Singh, and Umashankar Singh. Subhash Kapoor is also the creator of the series.

About the show

Season 4 of Maharani sees Rani Bharti leave the post of Chief Minister after a scandal to appoint her own daughter (Shweta Basu Prasad) as the new CM instead. This leads to a charge of nepotism and some resentment from other party members and her older son. But Rani’s biggest problem is the Prime Minister (Vipin Sharma), who is hell-bent on bending her to his will. The showdown of two powers is the crux of Maharani season 4.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the show read, “Maharani season 4 is popcorn entertainment in the age of short-form content and depleting attention spans. One does get a feeling that the show is designed for virality more than quality now. It is only the sum total of great performances and a good foundation that saves it from becoming utterly forgettable.”