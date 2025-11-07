Maharani S4 review: Huma Qureshi elevates this over-the-top game of thrones that needed less dialoguebaazi, more twists

Maharani season 4 review Cast: Huma Qureshi, Vipin Sharma, Shweta Basu Prasad, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Kani Kusruti Creator: Subhash Kapoor Rating: ★★.5 For three seasons, spanning four years, Subhash Kapoor’s political drama Maharani has been successful, both with audiences and critics, largely due to its ability to make the complex machinations and manipulations in the corridors of power accessible, understandable, and entertaining. The show has successfully mirrored real-world events in Bihar’s history and created a compelling narrative, thanks to some commendable performances. The last part holds true for season 4 as well, but this time, the jaded quality and repetition have begun to peak through. Maharani 4 review: Huma Qureshi returns as Rani Bharti.

It almost feels inevitable at this point for a show to degrade and become a caricature of itself in the large ecosystem of Indian streaming. As things become successful, creators try to cater to the audiences, rather pander to them, and turn the show into something inorganic. Maharani fought that for the longest time, but the trope caught up with it, too.

Season 4 of Maharani sees Rani Bharti (Huma Qureshi), older and wiser, leave the post of Chief Minister after a scandal to appoint her own daughter (Shweta Basu Prasad) the new CM instead. This leads to a nepotism charge and some resentment from other party members and her older son. But Rani’s biggest problem is the Prime Minister (Vipin Sharma with a noticeable bald cap), who is hell-bent on bending her to his will. The showdown of two powers is the crux of Maharani season 4.

Still an entertaining show

But despite the jadedness, Maharani is an entertaining show. The power struggle, subtle art of politicking, and managing egos is done very deftly in this show. Yes, it’s no House of Cards or even The Diplomat, but Maharani keeps you engaged. Largely, it is because it puts its characters in a new setting. The action moves to Delhi from Patna as the national politics takes centre stage amid Rani’s tussle with the PM.

But what is missing is the crispness and unpredictability of the twists. Most of the twists and turns in the narrative have become transparent now. Perhaps, the makers could see it too, because they have compensated for them with loads of grandstanding and mass elevation. There are more quotable quotes and memeworthy scenes, but fewer crisp interactions and gasp-inducing twists now. Perhaps it is a sign of the times.

Huma Qureshi is the scene-stealer

Huma Qureshi is sublime as always. She has grown just how Rani Bharti has, becoming a more seasoned version of herself. In Maharani, she yet again brings out her best, showcasing a powerful woman’s vulnerability quite beautifully. Among the support cast, few people stand out but the little time Amit Sial and Vineet Kumar get on screen, they own it. Kani Kusruti and Shweta Basu Prasad add to the depth with competent performances.

Maharani season 4 is popcorn entertainment in the age of short-form content and depleting attention spans. One does get a feeling that the show is designed for virality more than quality now. It is only the sum total of great performances and a good foundation that saves it from becoming utterly forgettable.