Saira Banu shares heartfelt post on Dilip Kumar's fifth death anniversary: ‘Departed from my sight, yet never from life’

She wrote in the caption, “The most beautiful thing about life is that it never truly departs. It lingers in memories. And memories, unlike time, are faithful companions. They return unbidden, carrying every smile, every glance, every word, as though nothing has ever truly been lost. To remember someone is perhaps the purest proof that they have never been forgotten. I often believe that Sahib bestowed upon me a treasure beyond measure before he took leave of this earthly world: a treasury of memories so rich that I shall spend the remainder of my days living amongst them.”

Former actor Saira Banu Khan's emotional social media post is making fans nostalgic. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, she shared a carousel of her pictures with husband, late legendary actor Dilip Kumar . The day marked five years since the world lost a star.

Stressing on the significance of the date, the 81-year-old continued, “On this day, the 7th of July, 2021, Dilip Kumar left not only me, but an entire world that cherished him. His family, friends, admirers and brethren in cinema were left with an emptiness words can never quite describe. Yet, for me, he was far more than the man the world celebrated. He was the steadfast anchor of my life, the quiet strength upon which I leaned.”

Saira, over the years, has been vocal about how much she misses the legend. The two were inseparable while he was alive, and would be frequently visited by the likes of actors Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

“Ours was not merely a life lived together, but a life fulfilled. Such was the generosity of his spirit and the grace with which he carried every responsibility, that he allowed me the rare privilege simply to be his companion… Five years have passed since Sahib departed from my sight, yet never from my life. Love of such depth does not submit to time, nor does companionship of such grace surrender to absence. He resides wherever my memories wander, and they wander to him every single day,” she further shared.