Saira Banu recalls last conversation with Asha Bhosle, was shocked to see her weak: ‘Never expected her to be so unwell’

Actor Saira Banu is heartbroken following the demise of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92 on April 12. In a new interview, she recalled their last interaction and admitted that she was shaken to see the veteran singer looking so frail at a recent event. Asha Bhosle breathed her last on April 12.

Saira Banu on Asha Bhosle In an interview with News18, Saira Banu looked back at her relationship with the late singer Asha Bhosle, and recalled her last conversation with her.

“I recently spoke to her during the month of Ramzan. I had seen an interview of hers where she was speaking of Ramzan, Eid and fasting so lovingly. I was so surprised… I called her to speak to her about it. That was the last time that I spoke to her, not realising that soon enough, she would be so unwell. It came as a surprise to me. I remember seeing a video of hers attending a function (mostly referring to Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding) and she looked terribly weak. That was the last time that I saw her. It was absolutely shocking to see her that way. I never expected her to be so unwell all of a sudden,” Saira said.

Asha Bhosle’s last public appearance was in March, when she attended the wedding ceremony of Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar.

Saira added, “She and Lata ji have been family friends. We spent a lot of time together. Dilip saab and I shared some meaningful time with them. We are that old-fashioned, classical crowd. We loved sharing stories about life and music. And we loved talking about food. Asha ji was crazy about very good food! She has a restaurant too. I never had anything cooked by her but she and Lata ji would come for meals at our house… Oh, the loss of a friend is such a terrible thing to go through! It’s such a terrible thing to lose people that you love. It’s awful."

Asha Bhosle dies at 92 Asha Bhosle breathed her last on Sunday. She was 92. Doctor Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure. On Sunday morning, her son Anand Bhosle confirmed her demise. Her family informed that Asha Bhosle's last rites will be conducted at 4 pm on Monday evening.

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Over a career spanning eight decades, she recorded over 11000 songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk. She was honoured as the most recorded artist in the world by the Guinness Book of World Records. She was honoured with awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, and also won two National Film Awards for Best Playback Singer.

She is known for songs such as Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Aao Na Gale Lag Jao Na, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Mera Kuch Saamaan and In Aankhon Ki Masti Ke