Jaideep Ahlawat's surprise cameo in Kohrra Season 2 delights fans: ‘This is definitely Sudip Sharma’s universe'

The scene then goes on to reveal that the man who does the crime in the footage that is being shown, has a limp on his right foot. Dhanwant and Garundi then think of the next steps that they must take to nab the killer who has been roaming right under their nose.

In the scene, Jaideep plays a man who help with the police investigation. He appears as a railway lineman who helps Mona's SI Dhanwant and Barun's ASI Amarpal Garundi to see the CCTV footage from a recent crime scene. When Garundi pats him on the back and asks him if he has seen or heard anything, he merely responds that he was busy with his own work.

The second season of Kohrra was released on Netflix a few days ago, and viewers cannot stop talking about how good it is. The show, which stars Mona Singh and Barun Sobti, has been receiving universal praise for its performances and screenplay. But many were also left pleasantly surprised when Jaideep Ahlawat appeared for a cameo in the show. On Sunday, Netflix India confirmed the same and posted the clip featuring Jaideep on their official Instagram account. (Also read: Fans say Barun Sobti is getting the recognition he ‘always deserved’ for his stellar performance in Kohrra Season 2 )

How fans and viewers reacted Reacting to the cameo of Jaideep in the scene from Kohrra season 2, a viewer commented, “I screamed and hollered when I saw him!!! epic cameo!!!” Another fan said, “3 incredible talent in one frame.” A user noted, “We got happily trapped in sudip sir's vision universe!” He was refering to creator Sudip Sharma, who made Paatal Lok with Jaideep, and now used the same actor in Kohrra.

A comment read, “What a beautiful and talented cast! Every single one shines.” A second fan said, "That cameo is just spot on. If you ain’t paying attention you miss it." Another user commented, “It took me a whole minute to realize its him! I was like hoga koi aur random junior artist and then went WAIT WHUT!”

Kohrra Season 2 also stars Rannvijay Singha, Pooja Bhamrrah, Anurag Arora, Prayrak Mehta,. The show is available to watch on Netflix.

Jaideep was last seen in the film Ikkis as Brigadier Jaan Mohammad Nisar. The war drama was directed by Sriram Raghavan. It marked Dharmendra's final screen appearance. Jaideep will be seen next in King and Drishyam 3.