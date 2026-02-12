Shatrughan Sinha visits ‘loving hostess’ Hema Malini at her new Delhi home, shares glimpses with Dharmendra

In the photos, Shatrughan can be seen presenting flowers to Hema Malini and posing in front of a framed picture of her late husband, Dharmendra . “Extremely happy to visit our dearest family friend, great lady @dreamgirlhema’s new home in Delhi. Welcomed in with warmth & it was a pleasure to enjoy some delicious South Indian cuisine. Hema as always was a lovely & caring hostess. Delightful times well spent!” Shatrughan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

About Dharmendra's death Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema’s most iconic actors, passed away on November 24, 2025, due to age‑related health complications at the age of 89. The veteran, known for classic films such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke and Anupama, had been treated at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai before being discharged to recover at home.

A formal prayer meet organised by his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, was held in Mumbai on November 27, 2025, drawing many Bollywood stars and friends to pay their tributes.

Separately, on December 11, 2025, Hema Malini hosted a private prayer meeting at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi with their daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. The Delhi gathering was attended by close family members, including Esha’s former husband Bharat Takhtani and Ahana’s husband Vaibhav Vohra, as well as prominent political figures such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and actor‑politician Kangana Ranaut, who paid their respects to the late star.