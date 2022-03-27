Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor meet designer Beena Kannan and pose for pic, fan says: 'It looks like wedding bells'

Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor met designer Beena Kannan recently. They also posed for a picture with the designer. Taking to Instagram, Beena shared a picture with the actors, which led to fans speculating if the couple is tying the knot soon. Beena is the lead designer of a company that specialises in bridealwear. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt screams 'RRR' to fans during Brahmastra shoot in Varanasi; shows film's poster to Ranbir Kapoor. Watch)

In the photo, shared on Friday on Instagram, Alia posed next to Beena in a white outfit with floral prints. She kept her hair loose and smiled for the photo. Ranbir Kapoor posed next to Alia in a navy blue shirt and denims as he looked away from the camera.

Beena wore a pink floral outfit with earrings as she smiled for the camera. She captioned the post, "With @aliaabhatt & Ranbir Kapoor." However, fans reacted to the post asking if it was preparations for the couple's wedding. A fan wrote, "Is it wedding bells?" Another person said, "It looks like wedding bells..." "Wedding shopping," commented another fan. "Shaadi kab hai (When is the wedding)?" asked an Instagram user.

Alia and Ranbir have been in a relationship since 2017. Recently, in an interview with India Today, Alia had said, “When people ask me one persistent question - ‘When are you getting married? When are you getting married? When are you getting married?’ - I’m like, firstly, it’s not anybody's business and secondly, if you ask me honestly, marriage is a state of mind and that’s what I feel in terms of the peace I feel with my relationship. I’m already there. So, let’s move on, and whenever it has to happen, it will happen as per my desires and as per his desires. That’s something that’ll take its time.”

She had also said, “If you ask me honestly in terms of when I will get married, well, in my head I’m already married to him. Forget that! When I saw him for the first time on screen, that was the day I decided that I wanted to marry him. That was when I was a sweet little girl. But that’s what I meant and I feel it’s a state of mind. It’s the peace that you have in your mind, in your heart, and in your relationship."

Recently, Alia and Ranbir were in Varanasi to complete the final schedule of their first film together Brahmastra. Several pictures of the couple from the shooting location had surfaced online. In one of the images, Alia, Ranbir, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were seen shooting at one of the ghats in Varanasi.

Directed by Ayan, Brahmastra has been in the making for the last seven years. It will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the film.

