Paparazzi broke into a dance party after finally getting Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's pics. Watch video

Not just their fans, newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made the media and paparazzi also wait for a long time to finally reveal their looks as bride and groom. On Thursday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married at his home in Bandra but it was not until evening that they finally showed up for paparazzi and shared their official wedding pictures. (Also read: Alia Bhatt flaunts huge ring after wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, check out her white kaleere)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Alia and Ranbir, both dressed in pristine white outfits for their wedding, stepped outside the house for photos, they were greeted with the photographers screaming their names. A few fans also tried to click their pictures. After posing for a few minutes, Ranbir picked up Alia in his arms and took her back inside. She smiled and waved for the cameras again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As soon as the couple went out of sight, the paparazzi broke into a celebratory dance, happy about finally landing some good pictures of the couple. Fans also found the video wholesome. “I also loved the way media is celebrating,” wrote one. “You guys really worked very hard,” said another.

Earlier in the day, the media was treated to laddoos by the family after the wedding pheras were done. The wedding planners and security guards brought out the large platter of laddoos and a couple of men playing dhols joined them. The media was also served food packets by the family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia and Ranbir's wedding was an intimate affair, attended only by the closest friends and family. She took to Instagram after the wedding and shared the official wedding photos. “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," she wrote with a carousel of photos.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON