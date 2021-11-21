Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty, Krystle D'Souza and more turn heads at Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal's wedding. See pics

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's wedding was a star-studded affair with many of their friends from the industry attending the ceremony. On Sunday, the paparazzi present outside the wedding venue spotted bridesmaids Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty and Krystle D'Souza, among others, dressed in traditional outfits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia Bhatt, who was joined by her sister Shaheen Bhatt, opted for a bright yellow saree for the occasion. She tied her hair into a neat bun and styled it with flowers. She wore statement earrings to complete her look.

Alia Bhatt with Shaheen Bhatt at Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's wedding. (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Athiya Shetty, on the other hand, stepped out of her car wearing a bright pink lehenga. She carried a silver-coloured potli bag. Krystle D'Souza, like Athiya, slipped into a pink lehenga as well. Vaani Kapoor, who was also among the bridesmaids at the wedding, opted for a white lehenga on the occasion.

Athiya Shetty at Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's wedding. (Varinder Chawla)

Vaani Kapoor at Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's wedding. (Varinder Chawla)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, videos and pictures from inside the wedding ceremony gave a glimpse at the bride and the groom. While Anushka opted for a lilac lehenga for her wedding, Aditya chose a cream sherwani for the ceremony. A video of the couple exchanging the garlands was shared online. The couple seems to have tied the knot at the JW Marriot in Mumbai.

Also read: Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal exchange garlands at wedding after groom arrives with band baaja baraat. Watch

Throughout the week, Anushka and Aditya participated in a number of pre-wedding ceremonies. Anushka partied with Sussanne Khan, her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Aly Goni, Vaani Kapoor, and Krystle D’Souza at her bachelorette party.

It was then followed by a pre-wedding ceremony on Friday and a sangeet on Saturday. Alia Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan and others were seen dancing to a number of songs, including Khaled’s Didi and Diljit Dosanjh’s Lover at the function.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times earlier, Anushka said that reports that she and Aditya will tie the knot on November 21 ‘took (her) by surprise’. Talking about their relationship, she said that he has taught her a lot. “It has been an amazing learning experience. We come from different worlds and, as a human being, you need to widen your horizon. He showed me a world and a thought process that taught me a lot. They made me who I am today,” she said.