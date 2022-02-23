Alia Bhatt calls Arjun Kapoor 'cartoon' for teasing her over his visit to Taj Mahal with Ranbir Kapoor

Actor Alia Bhatt has reacted to actor Arjun Kapoor teasing her with a picture as he visited the Taj Mahal with her boyfriend-actor Ranbir Kapoor. In an interview recently, Alia blushed and called Arjun 'a cartoon' and also spoke about Ranbir.

Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had recently travelled to Agra for the wedding of filmmaker Luv Ranjan. During their visit, Arjun and Ranbir stepped out together, without Alia, for their visit to the monument.

Replying to news agency ANI when asked about Ranbir's Taj Mahal picture and if the couple is planning to visit it anytime soon Alia blushed. She said, "Hahaha... Arjun is a cartoon. Ranbir is back now...Currently, there are no plans of visiting the Taj Mahal...but ya I really like that picture. It's a sweet one."

Recently on Instagram, Arjun had shared a post teasing Alia. He had shared a photo and written, "When Ranbir Kapoor the artist emerged inspired by the Taj + Me..." Reacting to it Rakul Preet Singh had commented, "Haha finally you both saw the Taj." Arjun had replied, "@rakulpreet ya he saw it with me first instead of going with Alia (laughing emoji)."

Alia and Ranbir have been in a relationship for several years now. They fell in love during the shooting of their first project together, Brahmastra. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, also features Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

Brahmastra trilogy has been produced by Fox Star Studios, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. The first part of the movie will be released on September 9, 2022. The second and third parts of 'Brahmastra' are due in 2024 and 2026.

Recently speaking with India Today, Alia responded to questions about her marriage with Ranbir. She said, "I find that it goes from irritating to sweet to irritating because I don’t need to talk about when I’m getting married. Am I asking you about when you’re getting married? But, then it also goes to sweetness, because people are curious and I’m like, ‘Chalo now we are public personalities, so the curiosity will be there.’ But every time I can’t have the same response - ‘Main batati hu jab bhi hoga (I'll let you know when it happens).’ I can’t be bothered to have those correct responses anymore."

Alia is currently awaiting the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, which will hit the theatres on Friday. Directed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also features Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari.

