Alia Bhatt can't stop smiling as Ranbir Kapoor kisses her in unseen pic from mehendi ceremony. See new photos here

Actor Alia Bhatt smiled as she got a kiss from her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor in an unseen picture shared by her sister Shaheen Bhatt from their mehendi ceremony. Taking to Instagram, Shaheen also shared another new picture from the wedding reception of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor. The couple completed one month of their wedding on Saturday. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt mark one month of marriage with date at Karan Johar's restaurant; fans say, 'Ranlia is class')

In the first picture, Alia was seen laughing with her eyes shut as Ranbir gave a peck on her cheek. Shaheen Bhatt who sat next to Ranbir held him as she smiled for the camera. Ayan Mukerji, filmmaker and the couple's friend, smiled as he posed next to Alia. Ranbir and Alia wore matching red outfits while Shaheen opted for a lime green dress and Ayan sported cream coloured ethnic wear.

In the second photo, a candid one, both Alia and Ranbir were seen smiling as they looked sideways. Shaheen was also seen smiling in the picture clicked at the newlyweds' reception. While Alia wore a silver dress, Ranbir opted for a black jacket, white shirt, tie and pants. Shaheen was dressed in a cream and golden outfit. Sharing the photo, Shaheen captioned the post, "It’s been an excellent month."

Shaheen shared pictures on Instagram.

Alia and Ranbir featured in the photos.

On Saturday, Alia shared several photos with Ranbir on her social media account. As the newlyweds completed one month of their marriage, Alia shared a new set of photos from their mehndi function and a post-wedding party. Instead of a caption, she added balloon, dancing and cake emojis. On April 14, Alia and Ranbir tie the knot in the presence of family and close friends. The couple got married at Ranbir's Mumbai home.

Later this year, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy film Brahmastra. The film also features Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy among others and is slated to release on September 9, 2022.

Alia also has Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline. The film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. Alia will star in Farhan Akhtar's film Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. She has the Netflix spy picture Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime drama Animal in the pipeline. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal is slated to release on August 11, 2023.

