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Alia Bhatt couldn't stop laughing while watching India's Got Latent: ‘Didn’t realise Raha was sleeping next to me'

Samay Raina's show's second season, India's Got Latent, premiered with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guests.

Jun 24, 2026 01:12 pm IST
By Vibha Maru
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Samay Raina returned with the second season of his controversial show India's Got Latent with a bang. The opening episode of the season featured Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guests. While the show immediately went viral after its release, the behind-the-scenes moments released later also became widely popular on social media. In one such video, Alia spoke about watching Latent before coming on the show and how she couldn't stop laughing.

'Was laughing loudly'

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari were the first guest on India’s got latent season 2.(Netflix/YouTube)

In the video, Alia shared that she watched an episode of Latent that Samay had sent her during a flight and couldn't stop laughing. She revealed that her loud laughter not only disturbed fellow passengers but also woke up her daughter Raha, who was sleeping right next to her.

She said, “I have only watched Latent, by the way, on my flight. You sent me that episode, which I watched; I was laughing loudly (imitates herself) and, like, not realising Raha is sleeping next to me, with my headphones, disturbing everybody."

Alia praised Samay's stand-up special

Within three days of its release, India's Got Latent Season 2 has garnered 44 million views on YouTube. The episode was simultaneously released on Netflix and has been trending at the top of the streaming platform since its debut.

The new season marks a comeback of sorts for Samay Raina and his show. The previous season landed in controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia's distasteful comment triggered a massive backlash, resulting in multiple FIRs being filed against him, Samay, and other panellists. Following the controversy, Samay removed all episodes of the first season from YouTube.

 
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