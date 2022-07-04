Alia Bhatt enjoys Tiramisu and a book during her time in Europe

Alia Bhatt is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actor, who is in Europe at present, has now shared a glimpse of the dessert she enjoyed in the company of a book. The actor relished a Tiramisu and shared a picture of the same on her Instagram Stories. Also read: Alia Bhatt takes a walk in Portugal, fans notice her 'pregnancy glow'. See pics

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the picture of her half-empty cup, Alia wrote, “Tiramisu and a book, such a gram scene.” The actor is currently working on her Hollywood project titled Heart of Stone. She had left to work on the project in May and had expressed her ‘nervousness’ for the same in an Instagram post.

Alia Bhatt shared a picture of a dessert on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Few days back, Alia announced her pregnancy with a picture from an ultrasound session on Instagram. It also showed Ranbir sitting by her side as they saw the monitor with a scan playing on it. “Our baby coming soon," Alia had posted the picture along with an adorable snap of a lion and lioness with a cub.

Alia's Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot had also reacted to her pregnancy announcement by dropping red heart emoticons in the comments section of the post.

During her time abroad, Alia met sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor in London, who is on a vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jehangir. She also dined with aunt-in-law Rima Jain and her son Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra and other family members. Not only this, Alia had a reunion with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director Karan Johar and co-star Ranveer Singh as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As some media portals expressed concern over Alia's upcoming projects in the light of her pregnancy, Alia gave a powerful reply to those speculating about her. She wrote in a note on Instagram, “Meanwhile we still live in some people's heads. We still live in a patriarchal world. FYI, nothing has gotten delayed. No one needs to pick anyone up. I am a woman, not a parcel. I do not need to rest at all but good to know you'll have a doctor's certification as well. This is 2022. Can we please get out of this archaic way of thinking? Now if you would excuse me. My shot is ready.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.