Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt fans believe Ranbir Kapoor clicked this pic, Arjun Kapoor says she must use the 'expensive photographer more'
bollywood

Alia Bhatt fans believe Ranbir Kapoor clicked this pic, Arjun Kapoor says she must use the 'expensive photographer more'

Alia Bhatt has shared a picture of herself and it appears that it was clicked by her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 10:07 PM IST
Alia Bhatt posted this picture of a pretty sunset,

Alia Bhatt has got her fans making guesses with her latest Instagram post. In the photo, Alia appears to have hinted that the picture is clicked by her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor.

The photo shows Alia Bhatt's silhouette as she looks at a lake and some hills around it. A beautiful orange and blue coloured sunset sprawls across the sky. Sharing the photo, Alia wrote, "All I need is sunsets & you ..…. taking my pictures."

Alia's fans believed it was Ranbir Kapoor. "Sunsets and RK. I see," wrote one. "Achaaaaa , we know your 'you'," wrote another.

Alia's friends also left comments on her post. "That’s one hell of a sunset though," wrote casting director Shanoo Sharma. "Iss expensive photographer ko zyada use karna chahiye (you should use this expensive photographer more often)," commented Alia's 2 States co-star Arjun Kapoor. Her friend, actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor said, "Ok we got it but can you post a hot pic now."

Ranbir Kapoor accepted that he was dating Alia in 2018. Years ago, on an episode of Koffee With Karan, Alia had confessed that she liked Ranbir. He admitted in an interview last year that they would've tied the knot already had the pandemic not happened. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he told journalist Rajeev Masand.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra clicks Parineeti Chopra's pic as she nurses her arm after getting Covid-19 jab in London

The couple is also set to appear together in a movie for the first time. They play the lead role in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film is a fantasy epic, told over three parts. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

Alia and Ranbir are also brand ambassadors of a chips brand and have appeared in its ads together. Individually, they have multiple projects in the pipeline. Alia will be seen in RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings. Ranbir has Animal with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Shamshera, co-starring Sanjay Dutt.

