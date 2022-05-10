Alia Bhatt feasts on poha during Doha trip, Neetu Kapoor calls her 'gorgeous'. See pics

Alia Bhatt recently flew to Doha for a jewellery exhibition. She wore a white suit with cape sleeves at the event, after which she binged on poha and fries. Alia took to Instagram to share some pictures of herself from the exhibition which were showered with praise from her fans, family and friends. Also read: Alia Bhatt runs frantically with trolley at Delhi airport, Karan Johar is spotted too. Watch

Sharing several pictures from her time in Doha, Alia wrote on Instagram, “A beautiful day in Doha with some French fries Poha. Such an honour to inaugurate DJWE2022 and experience the exquisite jewellery and watches.”

Alia Bhatt shared several pictures from Doha on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt in Doha.

Alia Bhatt had poha and fries in Doha.

Alia's mom Soni Razdan commented on the post, “Lovely (heart emoticon) …. And yummy.” Makeup artist Namrata Soni reacted, "Uff so beautiful." Sociallite Natasha Poonawalla called her “gorgeous” in the comments section. A fan of her commented, “How can someone be so cute.” Another said, "Are you come from heaven, because I nothing found beautiful than you in the world. Big fan always." Many of her fans called her “beautiful” in the comments section.

Her mother-in-law and actor Neetu Kapoor also shared one of her close-up pics on Instagram Stories, calling her “gorgeous” in the caption.

Alia returned to Mumbai Tuesday morning and was spotted at the airport. She walked out in a beige crop top, black pyjamas paired with an oversize white shirt. She had left a day before in the same outfit.

Her fans were impressed with how she repeated the outfit during the round trip. A fan even pointed out, “So she went and came to Mumbai in this same outfit.

Alia recently wrapped her first film with husband Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra. She has been filming for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani since a few months. Alia also has her production project, Darlings in her kitty and will soon be making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, also starring Gal Gadot.

