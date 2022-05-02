Alia Bhatt runs frantically with trolley at Delhi airport, Karan Johar is spotted too. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt, who has been shooting for her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, was seen running frantically inside Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. In a series of tweets, shared by Alia's fan club, the actor is seen shooting for her film. In one of the videos, filmmaker Karan Johar is also seen accompanying Alia. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt shares pic of Amitabh Bachchan's letter lauding her as 'beyond magnificent' in Gangubai Kathiawadi. See post)

In one of the pictures, a distressed Alia looks in front of her. The actor is seen pointing and walking in another photo. For the shooting, Alia wore an all-black outfit--full sleeve turtleneck sweater, black tights and matching boots.

In one of the videos, the film's team is seen running in front of Alia with cameras and other equipment. Alia is seen rushing with a trolley full of luggage. She had a serious expression on her face. Alia was also seen wearing a long black coat in the clip.

Alia Bhatt spotted at IGI Airport while shooting for a film 🎥 @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/SFk29ZX3Ox — Team Alia Bhatt (@TeamOfAliaBhatt) May 1, 2022

Alia started shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani just days after her wedding to actor Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from Alia, Karan, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and veteran star Shabana Azmi were also seen flying out from Mumbai to Delhi for the shooting of the film.

Apart from Alia and Shabana, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. The film is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. The love story marks Karan's return to film direction after the 2016 romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is expected to be released sometime this year.

Meanwhile, Alia also has Ayan Mukerji's fantasy drama Brahmastra in the pipeline. She will feature opposite her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor for the first time ever in the film. It is slated to release on September 9, 2022.

Brahmastra, a combination of mythology and science fiction, will release in theatres in five Indian languages--Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the film.

