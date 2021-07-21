Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her vanity on the sets of RRR: 'Rise and shine'. See here

Alia Bhatt has resumed the shoot of her upcoming movie RRR. Directed by Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli, Alia essays the role of Sita in the period drama. On Wednesday, Alia shared a picture from her vanity, preparing for the first day of her shoot schedule.

In the picture, shared on her Instagram Stories, Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a full-length white top and seated in front of a dressing table while she got her hair done. An array of make-up products were spread in front of her while she held a black sipper in her hand. A full-length mirror was placed behind Alia, giving a reflection of her space. Alia shared the picture with the caption, "Rise & shine."

Alia Bhatt gives a glimpse of her dressing room on the sets of RRR.

On Tuesday evening, Alia had shared a boomerang video from her car to announce that she was heading to resume work on RRR. In the picture, Alia was seen wearing a camouflage jacket over a black top and looped earrings. She shared the clip with the caption, "And finally.... Team RRR here I come!!" The actor did not share the details of the shooting location.

Alia Bhatt plays Sita in SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Also read: Meezaan says link-up rumours with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda caused 'enough Hungama'

RRR also stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and Ajay Devgn. Alia headed to the sets of RRR a few weeks after she had begun shoot for her first home-production film Darlings. Earlier this month, Alia had shared a picture from her first day on the sets of the movie on Instagram and confessed she was nervous. "Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late!"

"I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care. P.S - wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors @itsvijayvarma @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew)," she said.

Besides RRR and Darlings, Alia also has Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi in the pipeline.