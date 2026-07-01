Alia Bhatt handles heckler at Alpha event with perfect recreation of India's Got Latent moment, Samay Raina applauds

Comedian Samay Raina recently earned praise after he dismissed a misogynist comment from an audience member on the first episode of the new season of his show, India’s Got Latent. Now, Alia Bhatt has taken a leaf out of his book. The actor, who was a guest on Latent and sat next to Samay, used the comedian’s line to smartly turn a heckle into a funny moment at a promotional event for Alpha.

Alia recreates Samay’s India’s Got Latent moment

Alia Bhatt interacting with the audience at an Alpha event in Rajasthan.

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Alia recently visited JECRC University, a private university in Rajasthan, where she interacted with the students as part of the ongoing promotional campaign for her film, Alpha. A video from the interaction was shared by the university, which shows an audience member asking her how she convinced her team to participate in an unfiltered show like India’s Got Latent. “How did the management and you convince yourself ki main Latent pe aaun aur itna unfiltered show karke dikhaun,” asks the audience member off camera as the video shows Alia listening and nodding. As the question finishes, another audience member chimes in, “Paisa (money)!” Alia initially laughs and then responds, “Kisne bola ye, kisi gareeb aadmi ne (Who said this, probably some broke person).” The crowd immediately cheers for Alia.

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{{^usCountry}} The official account of India's Got Latent commented, “Too good!” Samay Raina himself chimed in: “Killl!” Some people, however, were convinced that the moment was ‘scripted’. One comment read, “I know it's scripted but I can't prove it!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The official account of India's Got Latent commented, “Too good!” Samay Raina himself chimed in: “Killl!” Some people, however, were convinced that the moment was ‘scripted’. One comment read, “I know it's scripted but I can't prove it!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} What Samay had said on India’s Got Latent {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What Samay had said on India’s Got Latent {{/usCountry}}

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On the inaugural episode of India’s Got Latent 2, Alia appeared alongside Alpha co-star Sharvari as a guest on the panel. At one moment in the show, Samay asked a contestant what girls like the most in men. At this, an audience member said, “Paisa (money)!” A visibly annoyed Alia asked who said this, to which Samay chimed in, “Kisi gareeb aadmi ne (Probably some broke person).” Samay was later praised for not putting up with the sexist comment on the show.

About Alpha

Alia is currently awaiting the release of her spy thriller Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, with a cameo from Hrithik Roshan. Alpha is the first female-led spy thriller from Yash Raj Films and ties in with the studio’s YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Pathaan as well as the Tiger and War films. Alpha releases in theatres this Friday.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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