Alia Bhatt hides her face in new photo but flaunts her love for Ranbir Kapoor, Soni Razdan reacts

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a new picture of herself. The photo, clicked from a low angle, showed her posing with a leaf in her hand. The placement of the leaf was such that her face could not be seen but her rings were on full display. One of them was emblazoned with ‘8’, her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s lucky number.

In the image, Alia wore a green crop top and jeans. The cloudy sky could be seen in the background. “The little things,” she captioned her post and added a maple leaf emoji.

Soni Razdan showered love on her daughter’s post. “Like you,” she commented, along with a bunch of heart emojis. “This picture is pure art,” Ayushmann Khurrana wrote.

Fans also reacted to Alia’s picture. “@aliaabhatt Itna jaadu Harry Potter ki 7 kitaabon mein nahi, jitna apki 2 aankhon mein hai (Your eyes have more magic in them than all seven of the Harry Potter books),” one said, while another called it ‘my whole heart’.

Ranbir and Alia fell in love during the making of Brahmastra and have been in a relationship for a few years now. Reports suggest that they are planning to tie the knot this December and have scheduled their professional commitments accordingly.

In a recent interview with BollywoodLife, Soni said that even she is ‘waiting for some information’ on the wedding. On being prodded, she said, “Well, there’s a lot of time left. It’ll happen sometime in the future, and that’s a long way off. Now, when it’ll happen, I don’t know. Maybe, you’ll have to call Alia’s agent for that (a reference to her Netflix series, Call My Agent: Bollywood), but even her agent might not know.”

Ranbir and Alia are gearing up for the release Brahmastra, the first film of a proposed fantasy trilogy, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia.