Alia Bhatt skips IIFA ceremony as her maternal grandfather Narendra Nath Razdan is unwell: Report

Actor Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor Award for Performance In A Leading Role- Female at the IIFA 2023. However, the actor was not in attendance at the event to accept her award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Producer Jayantilal Gada received the award on behalf of Alia. (Also Read | On Alia Bhatt's birthday, tracing her Kashmiri, Gujarati, German roots)

Alia Bhatt with her grandfather Narendra Nath Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

As per news agency ANI, Alia reportedly skipped the event due to a family emergency. Her maternal grandfather, Narendra Nath Razdan, is reportedly unwell. Narendra is the father of actor Soni Razdan who is married to Mahesh Bhatt.

Soni Razdan had talked about her father

Speaking about her parents, in an interview with Hindustan Times a few years ago, Soni Razdan had said, “Dad was an extremely gifted violinist even drawing praise from Yehudi Menuhin. So, even as a student, he would tour all over Europe with the iconic classical Indian dancer Ram Gopal’s troupe. Dad had invited someone to one of his concerts in London, and since they could not make it, they had given the passes to my mum, saying she should go backstage and thank Mr Razdan after the show. That’s when they met and he invited her for a coffee..."

Shaheen Bhatt on her grandfather

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt had penned a long note on Narendra's 90th birthday in 2018. Sharing a video of him playing the violin, she had written on Instagram, "This wonderful man turns 90 years old today."

She also wrote, "My grandpa is my hero and my favourite person. In his 90 years he has left home for 10 years to learn how to be the brilliant architect he now is, played the violin all over Europe, had two incredible daughters, hit a hole in one, become an ace billiards and bridge player, amassed a plethora of hilarious (and often dirty) jokes, perfected the art of whiskey drinking and most importantly, given me my childhood."

She had also added, "I have never met anyone more hardworking (he still goes to the office) or more determined to enjoy life than him. If I am lucky enough to grow to be even a little like him I will consider my life a success. I love you Grandpa, Happy Birthday. (This is him picking up the violin after more than 30 years)." At that time, Shaheen had also shared a photo with her grandfather and Alia on Instagram. She had written, "Happy Birthday Grandpa."

