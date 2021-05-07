Alia Bhatt is 'brilliant,' 'responsible', and 'wonderful person' says her Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star Seema Pahwa

Actor Seema Pahwa is all praise for her Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star Alia Bhatt. Seema called Alia 'a brilliant and responsible' actor and 'a wonderful person'. Recalling their time on the set, Seema said that Alia would look out for others and not only herself.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia plays Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected women from Kamathipura during the 1960s. It has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Speaking about Alia, Seema told Pinkvilla, "She is a brilliant and responsible actress, a wonderful person too. On the set, she would not only look after herself, but would look out for others as well. She is very careful about the scenes too, discusses them and hears other people too. When I had first gone on the set, I thought that since Alia is young - but is extremely famous, has done some brilliant work and is everyone’s favourite - she might have an attitude… But when I reached, I realised that she is a very well behaved girl. She has a lot of respect for her seniors, gives space and has a lot of patience too.”

She also opened up about working with Sanjay. She said she completely surrendered to him, trusting his vision. “In our industry everyone has their own way to portray a story. Directors have their own style, and we all know that Sanjay ji has one too. He has his own vision, and if you believe in his vision and trust it, which I believe one should. If you are working with a director you should completely trust his vision. While filming (Gangubai Kathiawadi), I completely surrendered to him, and trusted his vision,” Seema added.

Seema's directorial debut, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi was released on Netflix on March 31. It features Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Konkona Sen Sharma, Parambrata Chatterjee, Vinay Pathak, Vikrant Massey, and Manoj Pahwa, among others. Pahwa is known for the serial Hum Log, and films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan.