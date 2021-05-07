Kartik Aaryan praises those using social media to show compassion: 'These tough times reinstate my faith in humanity'

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Friday shared a throwback picture of himself saying that the tough times of the Covid-19 pandemic have reinstated his faith in humanity. In the photo, he is seen bowing his head at the Golden Temple in Amritsar during his visit in 2019.

Captioning his post, he wrote, "These tough times reinstate my faith in humanity. It is truly heartwarming to see how everyone is doing their bit in one way or the other or using social media to show more compassion and empathy towards one another and serving each other with kindness. Praying for everyone and hoping for a better tomorrow."

Fans showered their love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "So proud of you, you never fail to motivate faith in people." Another wrote, "We all need to unite together #stayhomestaysafe #helpothers." A third wrote, "Everything will be fine soon. Positivity." One fan said, "Your words empathize and soothe me, thank you for being such a supportive HUMAN BEING."

Kartik has been spreading awareness about Covid-19. Recently, he reminded fans to mask up to keep Covid-19 away. He shared a throwback picture of himself posing with a statue of a dinosaur and captioned, “Corona sliding into UnMasked Faces like…”

Kartik had tested positive for Covid-19 in March. Sharing the news on Instagram, he had written, "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo (I am positive. Pray for me)." The actor had also shared a photo of a 'plus' sign. After recovering in April, he said, "Negative 14 din ka vanvaas khatam (14 days of exile are over). Back to work." After testing negative, he had gifted himself a Lamborghini Urus worth ₹4.5 crores. Taking to Instagram, he had shared the news with his fans by posting a video posing with his new car.

Meanwhile, Kartik has several projects in the pipeline including comic supernatural thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 by Anees Bazmee, crime-thriller Dhamaka by Ram Madhvani, and an untitled action film with Om Raut.

