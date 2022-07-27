'Gauri Khan doesn't like anything', says Alia Bhatt, shares her review of Darlings

Alia Bhatt has revealed the co-producer of her upcoming film Darlings, Gauri Khan has liked the movie and this is no less than a “big win” for her. Alia said Gauri rarely likes anything and when she did like Darlings, it made her feel relieved. Also read: 'Anxious' Shah Rukh Khan says he'll bite his nails till Darlings' release, praises 'lil one' Alia Bhatt

Alia unveiled the trailer of Darlings on Monday, along with co-star Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and director Jasmeet K Reen, who makes her directorial debut with the film. Alia also marks her debut in production with Darlings that will release on Netflix on August 5.

Talking about Gauri's reaction to Darlings, Alia told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “I was very happy that Gauri loved it. I was like when Gauri likes my movies, I feel very grateful. It is a very rare thing. She doesn't like anything. Even though she is a producer of the movie, the fact that she loved it, I feel so relieved. I said that also when they called me, even Shah Rukh agrees that if Gauri likes something, it's a big win.”

Darlings is a dark comedy set in Mumbai. It stars Shefali and Alia as a mother-daughter duo who kidnap Alia's husband, played by Vijay Varma, in order to teach him a lesson. Alia has co-produced the film through her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, in collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Talking at the Darlings trailer launch, Alia recalled Shah Rukh had told her that he generally doesn't co-produce films but made an "exception" for her. The duo had co-starred in Dear Zindagi, the 2016 coming-of-age drama film. "He (Shah Rukh Khan) said that we will have a lot of fun and enjoy shooting the film. He recently saw the film and in typical Darlings style, he messaged, 'Thanks you Darlings for doing this films'," she said according to PTI.

