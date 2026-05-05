Alia Bhatt to return to Cannes Film Festival; Karan Johar, Ammy Virk, Manasi Parekh headline diverse Indian contingent

As the biggest celebration of cinema, the Cannes Film Festival begins later this month, and the names of Indian stars set to walk the red carpet and appear at the fest have started to emerge. And while some of the big names from Bollywood and beyond are set to give Cannes 2026, many will return. Aishwarya Rai, a staple at the event for over two decades, will walk the red carpet once again. HT has also learnt that Alia Bhatt is set to return to the festival after a memorable debut last year. In addition, a wide range of actors and filmmakers from several regional-language film industries will be present at Cannes this year, underscoring India’s diverse filmmaking culture.

Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai return; Tara Sutaria debuts

Ammy Virk will make his debut at Cannes Film Festival this year while Alia Bhatt will return for the second year in a row.

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Regular Cannes attendee Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns as a global ambassador for L’Oréal this year. She will be joined by Alia Bhatt, also set to make an appearance on the red carpet. HT previously reported that Tara Sutaria will make her Cannes red carpet debut this year, ahead of the release of her film Toxic later this year. Karan Johar, Mouni Roy and Pooja Batra are also expected to attend among prominent names from Bollywood.

Regional Indian cinema to leave a mark

The official delegation from India will be represented by filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker in his capacity as the newly appointed director of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Several stalwarts and big names from regional cinema will also make their presence felt. Punjabi cinema will make its maiden foray at Cannes this year with Ammy Virk and Roopi Gill taking their film Chardikala to the festival. Veteran Marathi stars Ashok Saraf and Nivedita Saraf will also be present. Along with Prajakta Mali and producer Kedar Joshi, they are set to appear on the Cannes red carpet in traditional Marathi attire.

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{{^usCountry}} Gujarati cinema will be represented by actor-producer Mansi Parekh, who will attend alongside her husband, singer and producer Parthiv Gohil. Filmmaker Chidambaram, best known for Manjummel Boys, will showcase the best of Malayalam cinema at Cannes this year as he takes his upcoming film Balan: The Boy to the Cannes market. This is perhaps the most diverse slate of Indian performers to appear in Cannes at the same time, representing several film industries across the length and breadth of the country. All about Cannes Film Festival {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gujarati cinema will be represented by actor-producer Mansi Parekh, who will attend alongside her husband, singer and producer Parthiv Gohil. Filmmaker Chidambaram, best known for Manjummel Boys, will showcase the best of Malayalam cinema at Cannes this year as he takes his upcoming film Balan: The Boy to the Cannes market. This is perhaps the most diverse slate of Indian performers to appear in Cannes at the same time, representing several film industries across the length and breadth of the country. All about Cannes Film Festival {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Arguably the most prestigious film festival in the world, Cannes is held on the French Riviera every summer, attracting some of the biggest film stars and filmmakers, as well as hundreds of emerging auteurs and actors. Many films compete in the main sections, while others jostle for screening at the film market run in conjunction. The festival also sees several high-profile premieres from Hollywood studios and European film giants. This year, however, major Hollywood studios are notably absent from the lineup of films eligible for the top prize - the Palme d'Or. The 2026 Cannes Film Festival runs May 12-23. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arguably the most prestigious film festival in the world, Cannes is held on the French Riviera every summer, attracting some of the biggest film stars and filmmakers, as well as hundreds of emerging auteurs and actors. Many films compete in the main sections, while others jostle for screening at the film market run in conjunction. The festival also sees several high-profile premieres from Hollywood studios and European film giants. This year, however, major Hollywood studios are notably absent from the lineup of films eligible for the top prize - the Palme d'Or. The 2026 Cannes Film Festival runs May 12-23. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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