Alia Bhatt pics leak: Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor share similar experiences; Swara Bhasker, Karan Johar also react

The entire Bollywood has expressed disgust and shock on social media after a media portal shared pictures of Alia Bhatt sitting inside her home, clicked via zoom lens from an adjoining building. Anushka Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor have shared their own similar experiences while calling out the media portal for such ‘invasion of privacy’. Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor and Swara Bhasker have called the incident ‘shameful’. Also read: Step inside Alia Bhatt's luxurious walk-in closet filled with shoes and dressing room decor inspiration. See pics

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka shared how the media portal did something similar with her daughter Vamika's pics. She wrote, "This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago we called them out for the same reason! You'd think it would have made them more respectful of peoples space and privacy. Absolutely shameful! They were also the only guys posting photos of our daughter despite repeated requests."

Janhvi Kapoor also shared how she too faced a similar situation when the media portal shared pictures of her clicked through the glass door when she was working out inside the gym. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “This is disgustingly intrusive. This publication has repeatedly done things like this. Including, despite my continuous requests, photographed me unaware; inside the gym I go to while working out through the glass door. In a space that is supposed to be private, where one does not anticipate to get photographed.”

Further calling out the media portal for their ‘journalistic accomplishment’, she wrote, “I understand showing up to places, and in plain sight doing your job. Where there is a mutual understanding of the job of the photographers, and the job and requirements of being a public figure. This stealthiness, zooming into someone's private space without their consent or even awareness and calling it exclusive as if it's a journalistic accomplishment is far from it.”

Arjun Kapoor called it an incident of stalking. He wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Absolutely shameless. This is crossing all limits if a woman isn't feeling safe in her own home forget if she is a public figure or not for a second any sane person who takes photographs of public figures for a living needs to know that this is pathetic conduct & these are people in the media we have trusted and shown implicit faith in believing they are here to do a job not to make women feel unsafe or invade one's privacy. This is nothing short of stalking @mumbaipolice."

Karan Johar also wrote, “There is no justification to this absolutely disgusting invasion of privacy. Everyone from the entertainment industry is always for the media and the paparazzi and are accommodating ... but there HAS to be a LIMIT.... This is about anyone's right to feel safe in their own homes! This is not about actors or celebrities it's a basic human right!!!!”

Swara Bhasker too called out the portal. “This is shameless and a criminal violation of @aliabhatt's privacy and totally NOT OKAY. Shame on you,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

