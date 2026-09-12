‘Came free with Parle-G’: When Shaheen ragebaited sister Alia Bhatt at age 4, told her she wasn't their parents' child

Actor Alia Bhatt’s production for Prime Video, Don’t Be Shy, had its trailer launched at an event in Mumbai on Friday evening. At the event, Alia was given the prompt of ‘ragebait’ and asked to talk about it. She revealed that her sister would tell her she wasn’t their parents' (Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan) child.

Shaheen Bhatt told Alia Bhatt she came free with Parle-G

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt at the trailer launch of Don't Be Shy in Mumbai. (PTI)

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At the trailer launch of Don’t Be Shy, Alia was asked to talk about ‘ragebait’. She said, “It’s what Shaheen used to do to me as a kid. She used to say to me that I came free with Parle-G.” When the audience laughed, she further explained, adding, “That I was not really my mom’s and my dad’s. I came free with Parle-G. So that was Shaheen ragebaiting me when I was four.”

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{{^usCountry}} Alia also got nostalgic at the trailer launch and recalled her 2012 debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. All three were launched with the film. She said, “14 years ago, I made my debut as an actor, and 14 years later, I am launching four debutantes through my film.” Don’t Be Shy stars Aarushi Bajaj, Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora and Ansh Duggal. It will stream on Prime Video from September 25. Alia Bhatt’s recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia also got nostalgic at the trailer launch and recalled her 2012 debut in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year with Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. All three were launched with the film. She said, “14 years ago, I made my debut as an actor, and 14 years later, I am launching four debutantes through my film.” Don’t Be Shy stars Aarushi Bajaj, Piyush Khati, Bianca Arora and Ansh Duggal. It will stream on Prime Video from September 25. Alia Bhatt’s recent work {{/usCountry}}

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Alia married Ranbir Kapoor in 2022 at their Mumbai home and gave birth to their daughter Raha the same year. She began dating him as they shot for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmāstra: Part One – Shivain in 2018. After the 2024 action film Jigra, which she also produced, Alia starred in the YRF spy film Alpha this year.

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Directed by Shiv Rawail, written by Soumil Shukla, Shridhar Raghavan, and Ishita Moitra, and based on a story by Uday Chopra, and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the film follows the Tiger, War, and Pathaan films. Apart from Alia, Alpha also stars Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It tells the story of a highly-trained assassin raised in isolation as a super-soldier by a rogue commander. It failed to make a mark with critics and the audiences alike, collecting ₹58.86 crore net in India and ₹99.10 crore gross worldwide.

Alia will soon star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal as his co-stars. She also has Tumbbad 2 lined up. Directed by Adesh Prasad, the sequel will see Sohum Shah joined by Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Alia.